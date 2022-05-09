Nick Cave announces son Jethro has died — seven years after death of teen son Arthur

Nick Cave has announced that his son Jethro Lazenby has died.

In a statement, the Bad Seeds frontman said: "With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away.

"We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

Cave, who lived in Ireland some years ago and worked on his sombre, piano-based Boatman's Call album while living in West Cork, has now suffered the death of two of his four sons, after his son Arthur died aged 15 after falling from a cliff near Brighton.

Jethro was born in 1991 to Nick and mother Beau Lazenby. Jethro grew up in Australia and later said he didn’t meet Nick until he was seven or eight years old.

“It was a difficult time, but it turned out great in the end,” Nick told a journalist in 2008. “To my eternal regret, I didn’t make much contact with Jethro in the early years, but I now have a great relationship with him.”

Model Jethro Lazenby Cave walks the runway during the Costume National Homme show as part of Milan Menswear Fashion Week

After moving to the UK as a young man, Jethro became a model, including for Balenciaga and Versace. In a 2012 interview:, he said of his relationship with his father: “It didn’t start off that great, having all this shit with my dad and being in his shadow.”

In April, he was found guilty of unlawful assault, after he physically attacked his mother in March. His lawyer announced that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia. He was jailed, and released last weekend. He was previously convicted of assault in 2018, against his then girlfriend.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds are billed to play the All Together Now festival in Waterford on July 30.

The Guardian