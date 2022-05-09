Monday TV Tips: Does your accent affect your job prospects? — a social historian tries to find out

Fergal Keane who has spent 30 years covering conflict and brutality, talks about living with PTSD; and a celebration of the work of Maeve Binchy
Brain Storm with social historian, Donal Fallon; A celebration of Maeve Binchy's writing; and Fergal Keane on living with PTSD

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 13:34
Caroline Delaney

Brain Storm

RTÉ One, 7pm

The history behind the sliotar; Can your accent affect your job prospects? Does what we eat as children affect our future health? Douze points: the who, what & why of Eurovision voting.

Fergal Keane: Living with PTSD

BBC2, 9pm

As a BBC Special Correspondent, Fergal Keane's job has taken him from Kigali to Baghdad to Belfast - he's effectively spent 30 years covering conflict and brutality. His reporting has been praised for its humanity and empathy, but away from the camera, Fergal was suffering from an acute form of post-traumatic stress disorder. He first went public with his diagnosis in 2020, and in this documentary, he talks openly about living with PTSD. He also speaks to other people who have lived with the disorder and learns more about the latest research into PTSD and its treatment.

Maeve Binchy: The magic of the ordinary

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Gordon Snell, Maeve Binchy's husband: At the height of her fame Maeve was celebrated by Oprah and invited to the White House by superfan Barbara Bush
On the tenth anniversary of her death, The Magic of the Ordinary is a contemporary revisit of Maeve Binchy’s work and an examination of her legacy both to journalism and fiction. It’s a heartwarming look at a truly remarkable woman who broke global records with the scale of her success. Maeve Binchy (1939-2012) is the most successful Irish writer of all time with a staggering 43 million in sales worldwide.   Her novels Circle of Friends and Tara Road were adapted by Hollywood and Light A Penny Candle broke records for a literary debut.  At the height of her fame Maeve was celebrated by Oprah and invited to the White House by superfan Barbara Bush.

Sport

GAA: U20 Hurling Championship Leinster final, 7.20pm, TG4

Radio

Arena, RTÉ 1, 7pm: Ciaran Hinds and Stephen Warbeck discuss their new film The Man in the Hat, ahead of its appearance at Fastnet Film Festival in Schull, Co Cork; actor Andrew Bennett discusses his role in the award-winning Irish film An Cailín Ciúin.

