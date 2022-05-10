Limerick actor Ruth Negga 'beyond thrilled' about her Tony nomination for Macbeth

A trio of Irish talent has been recognised by one of the world’s most prestigious theatre award shows.

Actor Ruth Negga from Limerick and playwrights Martin McDonagh and Conor McPherson have all been nominated for Tony Awards in the US.

Negga is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for her performance in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth. She stars as Lady Macbeth opposite James Bond star Daniel Craig. The production has received three Tony nominations.

She says she is “beyond thrilled” to be nominated for her role.

“I am beyond thrilled and grateful for this acknowledgment... a dream come true for me to perform on the Broadway stage and in such incomparable company,” she told BroadwayWorld, thanking her costar Daniel Craig for his support as well as the entire cast and crew.

“I am deeply indebted to Daniel who is the best scene partner another actor could have asked for - it is a privilege to share the stage with him. I am so moved by the relentless work of this entire cast and crew whom I adore beyond words.

“And of course to Sam Gold for his leadership and wisdom and integrity and trust. And to Barbara for being the kindest and biggest champion. Feel truly blessed to be surrounded by this gang. So thrilled for the recognition of Mikaal and Jane's hard work as well.”

Martin McDonagh. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

The Broadway production of McDonagh’s 2015 play Hangmen has received five nominations, including Best Play.

McPherson’s musical, inspired by Bob Dylan, received seven Tony nominations, including Best Musical. The Dublin playwright is nominated for Best Direction of a Musical and Best Book of a Musical for Girl from the North Country, which will also run at Dublin's Olympia Theatre from June 25.

He said he was shocked to be nominated for a Tony Award and he plans to celebrate with leftover cake.

“I'm still shocked that we have a musical on Broadway at all... Now this is like a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true,” Mc Pherson told BroadwayWorld.

“I wasn't watching the announcement, but I started getting texts because my wife was picking up our daughter and she was looking on the phone, so we were texting back and forth and the nominations just kept coming! It was fun. When my wife and daughter get home today we have half a chocolate cake from the weekend to finish. So that's how we will celebrate!”

Conor McPherson with Brian Friel at the Gate Theatre, Dublin in 2008. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins

It is McDonagh’s fifth Tony nomination since 1998 while McPhearson has been in the running for Best Play and Best Director in the past.

The Irish stars have been receiving congratulations from home and abroad, with the Gate Theatre in Dublin among those offering their best wishes.

“Congratulations to our good friend Ruth Negga on her Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play for Macbeth. Wishing her all the best for June 13. Congratulations also to Conor McPherson and Martin McDonagh on their nominations for Girl from the North Country and Hangmen,” they tweeted.

The Consulate General of Ireland in New York noted it is “fantastic to see Ireland represented in so many nominees.”

The nominations were announced on Monday and the awards ceremony will be hosted by West Side Story Oscar winner Ariana DeBose at Radio City Musical Hall in New York on June 12.