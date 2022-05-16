Kerry actor Jessie Buckley to reunite with Olivia Colman on a new film

Having racked up Oscar nominations for their parts in psychodrama The Lost Daughter, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman and Killarney actor Jessie Buckley are set to get together again on a new comedy film, Wicked Little Letters.

Set to start shooting on location in the UK in late 2022, the film's script is looking to be a hot property at the Cannes Film Festival's marketplace, where cinema, streaming and home-video distributors get their first looks at upcoming projects.