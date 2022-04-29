In pictures: Ed Sheeran at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork 

The show began at 6pm, with spectacular pyrotechnic effects accompanying Sheeran himself when he came on stage after 8pm, wearing a black top with the word 'Cork' emblazoned on it
Ed Sheeran on stage at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Gates opened at 4pm, and the first act (Denise Chaila) came on stage at 6pm. She was followed by English singer Maisie Peters, before Ed Sheeran himself took to the stage. 

 Ed Sheeran on stage at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
An aerial view of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and the River Lee as Ed Sheeran kicked off the first of two Mathematics Tour gigs in Cork in front of 35,000 fans. Picture: Cian O'Regan
Maisie Peters

 Maisie Peters, an English singer-songwriter signed to Ed Sheeran's label, was the second support act at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Group from Carrigtwohill at Ed Sheehan concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture; Eddie O'Hare
Denise Chaila, Queen of Limerick

Denise Chaila opened ths show at Páirc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Denise Chaila onstage with her fellow rapper Murli.  Picture: Eddie O'Hare
On their way to the concert

Leah Spillane, Youghal, Ciara Geary, Gortroe and Emma Daly, Youghal. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Ali, Mike and MJ McGrath with Tatuyana Frolova, all Cork city. Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Dearbhla Guinan, Buttevant, Amy Taylor, Newcastle and Alicja Kulawiack, Poland at the Ed Sheeran concert at Pairc Ui Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cess Fitzgerald and Elliot Buckley, both Tipperary, Maria Nugent and Noemi Nagy, both St. Lukes and Lucas Buckley, Tipperary. Picture: Jim Coughlan
Margaret Scanlon and Sarah Cuskelly from Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
John and Kayla Sheridan, Tullamore. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
 Eimear McSweeney and Trudi McCabe from Bandon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
 Imelda Murphy with her children Erin and Conor. from Kilmurray. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
