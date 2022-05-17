Graham Norton is hosting his legendary table quiz in West Cork again this summer

As events get back underway this year, one West Cork festival has confirmed its charity quiz will return with a beloved broadcaster once more behind the mic.
The Ahakista Festival will run over the August Bank Holiday weekend and Graham Norton has again agreed to host its famous Friday night table quiz on July 29. The chat show host and author’s annual event is always a major attraction for festival-goers.
Tickets for the Graham Norton Table Quiz will go on sale at the Ahakista Community Association Cabin, beside Arundel’s bar, at 9am on Saturday, May 28. A table for four will cost €160 per table and they will be sold on a first come, first served, basis and by cash only.
A donation from the sale of each ticket will be shared between the Community Air Ambulance and The Mercy Hospital Teen and Kids Appeal. Interest in tickets is expected to be particularly high and early queuing is advised.
Other attractions this year include fun family activities on both land and sea, and live music in the local pubs.
Two new events which are expected to be very popular in this year’s festival are Ahakista Fadó, an exhibition of photographs and other items celebrating the social, physical and cultural history of the area, and Ahakista Anois, a photography competition with free entry to all and a special prize for the best images taken by Under 12s.