Five Things for the Week Ahead: An Cailín Ciúin opens; Opera House fundraiser for Ukraine

1 |exhibition|

Zurich Portrait Prize 2021

Ongoing; Crawford Art Gallery, Cork

Work from 24 portrait artists competing in the annual visual art prize - and their peers in the Young Portrait Prize category - is on display, ranging from oil works to archival photography.

2 |tv|

Scannal!: The O’Grady Kidnapping and the Border Fox (part one)

Tuesday May 10, 7pm; RTÉ 1

In October/November 1987 the kidnapping of unknown dentist, John O’Grady, by the Border Fox was played out in the media for over 40 days.

It’s a brutal story of a brutal time in the shadow of the Troubles, that involves cockups from both the criminals and the gardaí, shootouts and high-speed chases across the country, graphic violence and death.

3 |cinema|

An Cailín Ciúin

From Friday May 13; cinemas nationwide

The much-lauded and tense tale of childhood, neglect and decision-making finally opens in Ireland on Friday - the latest in a series of great modern Irish-language films making an international impact.

4 |live music|

Rubyhorse: among the artists performing at the Opera House to raise funds for Ukraine

Irish Red Cross Fundraiser for Ukraine

Friday May 13, €25; Cork Opera House

Rubyhorse, The White Horse Guitar Club, Karen Underwood, Carrigtwohill Gospel Choir and The White Horse Gospel Choir round out a local line-up of music to raise funds for the Red Cross' mission to war-torn Ukraine, hosted by RedFM's Dave Mac.

5 |new music|

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Friday May 13; streaming services

The undisputed king of modern hip-hop emerges after a five-year hiatus, with a mooted double-LP that seeks to build on the Compton rapper's legacy of socially literate and musically well-appointed output.