Five Things for the Week Ahead: An Cailín Ciúin opens; Opera House fundraiser for Ukraine

Also: Kendrick's much-anticipated new LP drops; the Zurich Portrait Prize; and the O'Grady kidnapping recalled
Five Things for the Week Ahead: An Cailín Ciúin opens; Opera House fundraiser for Ukraine

Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin: opens nationwide on Friday

Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 21:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

1 |exhibition|

Zurich Portrait Prize 2021

Ongoing; Crawford Art Gallery, Cork

Work from 24 portrait artists competing in the annual visual art prize - and their peers in the Young Portrait Prize category - is on display, ranging from oil works to archival photography.

2 |tv|

Scannal!: The O’Grady Kidnapping and the Border Fox (part one)

Tuesday May 10, 7pm; RTÉ 1

In October/November 1987 the kidnapping of unknown dentist, John O’Grady, by the Border Fox was played out in the media for over 40 days. 

It’s a brutal story of a brutal time in the shadow of the Troubles, that involves cockups from both the criminals and the gardaí, shootouts and high-speed chases across the country, graphic violence and death.

3 |cinema|

An Cailín Ciúin

From Friday May 13; cinemas nationwide

The much-lauded and tense tale of childhood, neglect and decision-making finally opens in Ireland on Friday - the latest in a series of great modern Irish-language films making an international impact.

4 |live music|

Rubyhorse: among the artists performing at the Opera House to raise funds for Ukraine
Rubyhorse: among the artists performing at the Opera House to raise funds for Ukraine

Irish Red Cross Fundraiser for Ukraine

Friday May 13, €25; Cork Opera House

Rubyhorse, The White Horse Guitar Club, Karen Underwood, Carrigtwohill Gospel Choir and The White Horse Gospel Choir round out a local line-up of music to raise funds for the Red Cross' mission to war-torn Ukraine, hosted by RedFM's Dave Mac.

5 |new music|

Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs onstage at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Friday May 13; streaming services

The undisputed king of modern hip-hop emerges after a five-year hiatus, with a mooted double-LP that seeks to build on the Compton rapper's legacy of socially literate and musically well-appointed output.

Read More

Tom Dunne: Mogwai and magic memories of a misspent youth in Glasgow 

More in this section

Top Gun: Maverick review: Tom Cruise returns to skies in high-octane action-adventure Top Gun: Maverick review: Tom Cruise returns to skies in high-octane action-adventure
Jamie-Lee O’Donnell to showcase the ‘real Derry’ in new Channel 4 documentary Jamie-Lee O’Donnell to showcase the ‘real Derry’ in new Channel 4 documentary
The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation Present the 10th Annual Stand Up for Heroes Event Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming back to Ireland next year
<p>Bruce Springsteen: heading for the RDS in 2023</p>

The Boss is back: Everything you need to know about Bruce Springsteen's 2023 Dublin gigs

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices