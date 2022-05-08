Five Things for the Week Ahead: An Cailín Ciúin opens; Opera House fundraiser for Ukraine

Work from 24 portrait artists competing in the annual visual art prize - and their peers in the Young Portrait Prize category - is on display, ranging from oil works to archival photography.
In October/November 1987 the kidnapping of unknown dentist, John O’Grady, by the Border Fox was played out in the media for over 40 days.
It’s a brutal story of a brutal time in the shadow of the Troubles, that involves cockups from both the criminals and the gardaí, shootouts and high-speed chases across the country, graphic violence and death.
An Cailín Ciúin
The much-lauded and tense tale of childhood, neglect and decision-making finally opens in Ireland on Friday - the latest in a series of great modern Irish-language films making an international impact.
Rubyhorse, The White Horse Guitar Club, Karen Underwood, Carrigtwohill Gospel Choir and The White Horse Gospel Choir round out a local line-up of music to raise funds for the Red Cross' mission to war-torn Ukraine, hosted by RedFM's Dave Mac.
The undisputed king of modern hip-hop emerges after a five-year hiatus, with a mooted double-LP that seeks to build on the Compton rapper's legacy of socially literate and musically well-appointed output.