First look at Kenneth Branagh's uncanny transformation into Boris Johnson

Sky has shared a new teaser video of Kenneth Branagh playing Boris Johnson in a drama series about the Prime Minister’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

This England will follow the Prime Minister grappling with Covid-19, Brexit and controversy within his personal and political life.

The drama series, originally titled This Sceptred Isle, is due to premiere later this year.

The ominous teaser opens with a jubilant voiceover by Kenneth Branagh as the Prime Minister saying: “2020 will be a year of prosperity.”

A montage of clips showing the inside of Number 10 follows as the Covid-19 pandemic appears to escalate as a voice says “500,000 deaths – that is a worst-case scenario”.

An eerie soundtrack plays as the familiar rhetoric to “wash your hands” and “stay at home” plays out alongside images of the Prime Minister hosting press conferences at Downing Street.

Sir Kenneth Branagh will play Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Sky UK/PA)

It closes with an image of the Number 10 door shutting as a radio announcer states: “The United Kingdom has overtaken Italy to report the highest official death toll.”

The series will trace the impact on Britain from the pandemic, and the response of scientists, nurses and doctors.

It is based on the first-hand testimony of people inside Number 10 Downing Street, the Department of Health, the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), and from hospitals and care homes across the country.

Newly released images also show Ophelia Lovibond, who is also known for her roles in BBC sitcom W1A and Guardians Of The Galaxy, portraying the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Symonds.

Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan will portray former health secretary Matt Hancock. (Sky UK/PA)

While Broadchurch star Andrew Buchan can be seen portraying former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The series will be directed by Michael Winterbottom, who will also co-write, while Tim Shipman, the political editor of the Sunday Times, will act as a consultant.