Eurovision 2022: Five talking points from Saturday's final

Ukraine has been crowned the winners of the 66th Eurovision song contest, which was held on Saturday evening in Turin, Italy. They may have won with a landslide public vote, but Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra deserved this year’s Eurovision winners title on their own merit – not primarily voting alliances or sympathy.

For those who are not familiar with the current voting process, which has been vastly changed since the days of Linda Martin and Johnny Logan, it begins with the jury votes, country by country, followed by the public votes, again, country by country and as Marty Whelan, reminds us “it can all change once the public votes come in”.

Eurovision has a long history of the public vote being overruled by professional judges; it happened to Norway in 2019, Russia in 2016, Italy in 2015 and now the United Kingdom in 2022. Having won the jury vote from around Europe with 283 points, it was looking like the United Kingdom’s sixth Eurovision win was in sight.

Spain was comfortably in second place followed closely by strong showings from Sweden and Ukraine but after a whopping 400+ points from the public vote were given to Ukraine, the United Kingdom finished second.

Sam Ryder from United Kingdom reacts during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. Picture: AP Photo/Luca Bruno

Ukraine's six-person all-male band, which had been given special permission to leave the country for the duration of the competition, delivered traditional Ukrainian folk music fused with euro-rap and a catchy haunting lullaby refrain, ‘Stefina’.

Whilst the song, written as a tribute to lead man Oleh Psiuk’s mother, does not directly reference the war, there are some lyrics in the song that have become even more poignant following the devastating events happening in the country.

"I'll always find my way home even if all the roads are destroyed"

“Please help Ukraine, Mariupol. Help Azovstal right now,” lead singer Oleh Psiuk passionately shouted from the stage after the band had performed.

Their sound incorporates traditional folk instruments, including the telenka, which is played with one hand controlling the pipe's open end, and another flute-like instrument, the sopilka and their performance incorporated richly embroidered traditional Ukrainian dress.

Of course, while keeping it Eurovision with a carpet-like bodysuit and a pink fluffy bucket hat.

Ukrainian acts have been among the Eurovision favourites for years. This is the country’s third win, the last time in 2016 with a song alluding to the annexation of Crimea, and came second in last year’s public vote.

In a statement on Instagram tonight congratulating the winners, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country would host the Eurovision next year. He added: “We will do our best to one day host the participants and guests of Eurovision in Ukrainian Mariupol. Free, peaceful, rebuilt!”

But among the sea of supportive blue and yellow flags came all the bonkers, cringy and downright bizarre antics we know and love the Eurovision for. Here are a few of this year’s talking points.

The Brits are back

Last year, James Newman, Britain’s entry, suffered the biggest embarrassment of the night — receiving no points from the judges, and none from the public either. It was the first time Britain has finished with zero since 2003. At the time, speculation was it was a direct result of Britain’s departure from the European Union, but this year’s second place throws all that talk into the Thames.

Who knew the Brits could ever be the main character in a rags-to-riches story?

Congratulations to Ukraine for winning @Eurovision. But also to @SamRyderMusic. For years I’ve heard disillusioned Brits say: “Europe hates us, the UK will never do well in #Eurovision again.” But no! All we needed was a great song, great singer, great performance and we’re 2nd! — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) May 14, 2022

The UK.



From "Zero Points" to ... 466 points. #Eurovision — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 14, 2022

Mika

Mika was one of three presenters hosting this year’s contest from Turin, Italy to many people’s surprise. Viewers tuning in from their homes had to double-take and many were in disbelief that the singer was hosting the show, not realising he would be despite it being announced before the live final.

And as he sang a mix of his most memorable tracks, viewers deemed it the moment of the night. Some even requested they hand the title over to him.

“I know we’re supposed to choose a country, but can we please just decide now that Mika won by a long shot,” one Twitter user said.

HOW DO WE VOTE FOR MIKA #EUROVISION — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) May 14, 2022

All a bit bananas really

As always, Scandinavia understood the assignment with Norway’s peak Eurovision entry, Give the Wolf a Banana.

All together now, “And before that wolf eats my grandma/Give that wolf a banana”.

“Not sure I told you, but I really like your teeth. That hairy coat of yours with nothing underneath. Not sure you have a name, so I will call you Keith.”

Head-to-toe yellow lycra and wolf masks, the duo are known only as Jim and Keith, haven’t yet been spotted out of costume and weren’t spotted talking off stage to any of the crew or fellow contestants.

The mystery wolf duo have been praised for saving this year’s contest from “boring ballads”.

Meghan Markle’s hair

Have you ever wondered what the secret to Meghan Markle’s healthy hair is? No? Us neither but turns out it’s all Serbia can think about.

Serbia’s entry, ‘In Corpore Sano’ began with her repeating, "What could be the secret of Meghan Markle's healthy hair? What could it be?"

She then sings, "I think it's all about deep hydration."

Yes, you read that right and that’s not all. It also included hand basins, hand washing, white towels and five dancing monks.

Of course, it got a lot stranger from there with mentions of various skin conditions and enlarged spleens. The lyrics have been interpreted as a critique of the Serbian healthcare system and a satire on unattainable beauty standards.

Ireland was missed

Ireland’s elimination from the contest continued to surprise many Eurovision watchers across the world during the grand finale. Brooke Scullion failed to qualify for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest during Thursday’s semi-final, despite receiving the warmest welcome of the night.

“Wait, where’s Ireland?", one Twitter user said while others reached out to let us know that they missed us, “I miss Slovenia, Latvia, Georgia, San Marino and Ireland so much, you all just hate talented people”.

europe you did NOT pass the vibe check ... how tf did ireland and san marino nq while BELGIUM is in????? #eurovision — max 🫠 (@m2003esc) May 12, 2022

It’s nice to be missed. Don’t worry, we’ll be back!