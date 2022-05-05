Ed Sheeran at Thomond Park, Limerick, FAQs: Timings, access & tickets

What are the timings of the Ed Sheeran gigs at Thomond Park, Limerick, on Thursday and Friday?

Gates open at 4pm, with first act (Denise Chaila) due on stage around 6pm. Sheeran himself is expected on stage shortly after 8pm, with the show ending at approximately 10.30pm.

Ticketing seems different than before?

Yes, as an anti-touting measure there are no physical/paper tickets, so you can’t print them. Attendees need to ‘unlock’ and download the tickets to their smartphones via the Ticketmaster app.

Organisers have asked people to ensure they download their tickets before they set out to the gig. Once unlocked by the main booker, tickets can be transferred to other members of your group. Double-check that you’re attending the right day, and be sure to have your phone fully charged.

It might all feel a bit new, but in Cork and Dublin, stewards were very helpful, and seemed to take a common-sense approach to it all.

Ticketmaster's advice on unlocking your ticket for Ed Sheeran.

Will there be road closures?

Some roads around the stadium will be closed each day, mostly from 2pm to 11.30pm. These include parts of the Ennis Road, Shelbourne Road Upper, Old Cratloe Road, and Kileely Road. Some estates in the area will also be closed off to the public.

Park and ride services to Thomond Park, operated by Hynan Travel, leave from Chawkes Petrol Station, Castletroy; and the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ennis Road.

Can I bring a bag?

Only a very small one. Organisers say no bags bigger than A4 size will be allowed in the venue. Other usual restrictions are in place on what you can bring into the stadium.

Food and drink?

Food and drinks will be available inside the stadium. IDs will be required to buy alcohol. Prices are standard stadium fare. Merchandise stalls will have Ed Sheeran material, with t-shirts (€30) and other souvenirs.

If you’re in the stands, can you go on the pitch?

Afraid not. You will have to stay in the general area your ticket corresponds to.

Who are the support acts?

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila supports Ed Sheeran at Thomond, coming on stage at 6pm. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denise Chaila makes a triumphant return to her hometown with her fellow rappers Murli and GodKnows. Widely tipped to become one of Ireland’s breakout stars this year, she’s a brilliant performer, and hopefully there’ll be a decent early crowd to watch her perform. Maisie Peters is a 21-year-old English singer-songwriter who Sheeran has signed to his own label.

What can we expect from the man himself?

About 24 songs over the course of 140 minutes. Most are from his own five albums, but the Cork and Dublin gigs also featured two other tunes: traditional song The Parting Glass, and Love Yourself, the hit he wrote for Justin Bieber. Not surprisingly, Galway Girl and Shape of You were among the big singalongs in Dublin and Cork. Sheeran also has a band with him this time around, but for most of the set it’ll still just be Ed, his guitar and his effects pedals.

Ed Sheeran's circular stage allows more people to get nearer to the performance. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The stage is a different set-up than previous stadium gigs. Situated in the centre of the pitch, it's round, with huge curved screens to ensure everyone gets a good view. It also revolves.

What should you wear?

It’s an outdoor gig, so you may want to lean towards practicality rather than haute-couture style. Don’t let the mild daytime temperatures fool you – by the time the concert is in full swing, it may be quite chilly. There are some showers forecast over the next few days, but so far the concert windows are looking fairly clear.

Also, you will have to do some walking to access the stadium, so perhaps put the high heels aside until the afterparty.

One more pro tip?

Time your toilet breaks carefully, especially if you’re with kids. It will be nigh impossible to get to a toilet at the end of the concert.