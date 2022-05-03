Derry Girls review: James finally makes a move on one of the gang 

It’s a shame we didn’t get this season of Derry Girls back in October, because tonight’s episode would be perfect fodder for Halloween weekend.

For the fourth instalment of the final series, Sister Michael (Siobhán McSweeney) has a very unusual request of the Derry Girls - to go and clean her dead aunties' house in Donegal.

“I’d do it myself but – I don’t want to,” she says in her usual monotone.

While most of the Derry Girls are rather unimpressed with the Sister’s instruction, Michelle (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell) senses an opportunity.

“We’re talking about a free house here,” she beams. “We’re going to be drinking, dancing and riding!” And Donegal is full to the brim of young hot farmers she says.

“Big strappin' lads, ripped to fuck from all the turf collectin’!”

But as we know, Michelle’s ideas don’t usually go to plan.

What happened?

James (Dylan Llewellyn) is thrown the keys to the Our Lady Immaculate College’s school van and the iconic fivesome set out across the border to Donegal.

On the way to the Sister's auntie’s house there are some fairly awkward moments for the Brit – sweating when asked what part of the country he’s travelling from (“Derry.. Londonderry.. Derry.. Londonderry?") and struggling to understand a Gaeltacht speaker (the Derry Girls appropriately gasp when James exclaims “why can’t everyone just speak English”).

But it all comes to a head when James somehow manages to get himself run over by the van he is driving when he gets out to check a flat tire.

Derry Girls: James Maguire (Dylan Llewellyn), Michelle Mallon (Jamie-Lee O'Donnell), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Orla Mccool (Louis Clare Harland), Clare Devlin (Nicola Coughlan)

“Only James could manage to get himself run over by a stationary f**king van,” Michelle says, exasperated. But things are about to get worse, as the gang find themselves in what appears to be a house haunted by Sister Michael's lost relatives...

Meanwhile back in Derry, Aunt Sarah (Kathy Kiera Clarke), Ma Mary (Tara Lynne O'Neill) and Granda Joe (Ian McElhinney) are preoccupied trying to reconnect with Granny Quinn beyond the grave.

Any cameos of note?

We've gotten used to Northern Ireland’s homegrown talent showing up in delightful cameos this season. This time it’s Game of Thrones’ Conleth Hill, who more recently starred in the television of Graham Norton’s debut novel Holding. Here he stars as Carlos Santini, a local psychic who attempts to aid the Quinns in their quest for answers about what Granny Quinn is up to since she passed on.

Sarah Mccool (Kathy Kiera Clarke) and (Carlos Santini (Conleth Hill)

“I have a gift... a gift that allows me to connect with people who are no longer here,” he muses in front of a crystal ball.

“Before we start, put aside any skepticism and open your hearts... that is all I need... that and £7.50... each.”

And that kiss

There’s been a lot of fans waiting for this. Yep, in episode 4, after his near-death experience, James finally makes a move on one of the Derry Girls – Erin (Saoirse Monica-Jackson). And in true James fashion, well, it doesn’t really go to plan.

In a moment that took us right back to the awkward days of trying to tell someone you like, like them, James tries to tell Erin how he really feels.

Sweet baby Jesus! James told Erin he likes her 😭 #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/ctF0p3ewmX — Channel 4 (@Channel4) May 3, 2022

“I like me, Erin,” he says.

“Sorry?” our heroine responds dumbfounded.

“You... shit... I like you, Erin... I think I've liked you for a long time.. I think you’re beautiful.”

We weren’t sure what to expect from Erin, but when she pulls him in for a kiss and Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer starts playing we get a little swept away...

This week's music

We like to Party! by Vengaboys, Always Be My Baby by Mariah Carey, Black Is The Colour by Cara Dillion, Ready or Not by Fugees and of course Kiss Me by Sixpence None The Richer all take us back this week.

Michelle Mallon (Jamie Lee O'Donnell), Erin Quinn (Saoirse Monica Jackson), Orla McCool (Louis Clare Harland) in Derry Girls.

Funniest bits

Erin (Nicola Coughlan) is probably set to become the face of a new meme after the “I am panicking. I am fucking panicking!” outburst which involved throwing a stone through a window. But the funniest moment in episode 4 – we're going to have to give that to Siobhán McSweeney for the mistaken house reveal - and how Sister Michael got the Derry Girls out of their predicament.

"I am not going to make excuses for these kids, but life has dealt them a very cruel hand and they are living with a very serious condition - they're from Derry."

Derry Girls airs Tuesdays at 9pm on Channel 4