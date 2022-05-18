Denise Chaila to release song with Ed Sheeran 

Limerick rapper Denise Chaila is to release a song with Ed Sheeran next week.

Chaila will feature on a remix of 2step from the English singer's latest album.

The rapper recently supported Sheeran on his Irish tour, performing to crowds at Croke Park, Cork's Pairc Ui Chaoimh, Limerick's Thomond Park and Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast.

I did a song. With Ed Sheeran.

🔥 I live in a world where that’s a thing I can say 😭✨hahaha what a mad secret that was to keep



2step remix, Wednesday 25th of May

Sharing the news on social media today, the Limerick rapper admitted it was a "mad secret" to keep.

Tickets for the rapper's recently announced Live at the Castle gig in the grounds of King John’s Castle on Saturday August 20 are on sale now.