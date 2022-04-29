Cork ready for another night to remember as Ed Sheeran bids farewell to the rebel county

From the city centre to Blackrock village, there’s a festive atmosphere in Cork this evening as 35,000 fans make their way to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Ed Sheeran’s last night in Cork.

The red-haired singer/songwriter takes to the stage around 8pm tonight for another night of the Mathematics tour and after Thursday’s twirling treat on the rotating stage, fans are excited for another night to remember.

Of course, local pubs and restaurants are benefitting from the influx of patrons, as can be clearly seen from the heart of the city all the way out to the eastern suburbs where Sheeran’s songs can be heard on the wind.

Traffic is moving slowly in the city centre as concert-goers travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and local restrictions are in place close to the stadium.

Along Centre Park Road, buskers are serenading concert-goers with hits from the singer’s extensive back catalogue.

Locals are also out and about on land and river to enjoy any overflowing sounds from the stadium.

Moving nearer to the venue, an army of stewards in hi-vis vests are ensuring the first trickles of patrons find their correct entrances before Limerick singer Denise Chaila opens as the first support act.

There’s little rain gear in sight too as tonight’s forecast is promising: attendees can expect an overcast sky and temperatures of between 12 and 14 degrees while Sheeran performs, and the concert will end at 10.30pm, leaving plenty of time for revellers to kick-start their long weekend in the city - perhaps we’ll even see the star himself pulling pints (Murphy’s or Beamish, of course) in a local haunt.

Sheeran will continue the Irish leg of his tour in Munster next week, playing Limerick’s Thomond Park on Thursday and Friday, before moving up to Belfast on May 12 and 13.