Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming back to Ireland next year

After six years, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are going back on the road and they have included two Irish dates on their tour.
Following a string of US arena dates, their European stadium shows kick off next spring and they will perform at the RDS Arena in Dublin on May 5 and 7, 2023.
“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year. And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band. See you out there, next year — and beyond,” Springsteen says.
The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.
The tour marks their first live shows since the acclaimed 14-month, worldwide River Tour wrapped up in 2017. The River Tour was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.
Tickets are priced from €96 to €156 for seated and €131 for standing (subject to fees) and go on sale Friday, May 27 at 8am from www.ticketmaster.ie.
Meanwhile, Aiken Promotions has announced a 3Arena gig for Justin Bieber next spring.
The Canadian singer will bring his record-setting Justice World Tour to Dublin on February 28, 2023. Tickets costing €86 to €126 for seated or €99 for standing (subject to fees) go on sale this Friday.