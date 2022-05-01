Book Review: looking at evolution from a feminine perspective

As a zoologist Lucy Cooke knows how important it is, for a creature keen to mate, to catch the eye of the opposite sex. Sometimes a male tries to attract a female, sometimes it is the other way round. Cooke is more interested in that other way – the way which demonstrates female power.

The cover of Bitch, designed by Holly Overden, stuns the onlooker with its bright red upper-case font overlaid by a cyclamen pink praying mantis. The insect is splayed out like a clinical drawing of human sexual characteristics: ovaries, fallopian tubes and uterus. Not omitting the vulva. Judge this book by its cover.

Cooke is a broadcaster and presenter and knows how to attract readers and entertain them. She is adept at popularising science for a lay audience. In Bitch she takes full advantage of her skills in both media and science as she answers the question, ’what does it mean to be female?’.

As a professional Cooke knows that she is walking through a minefield in that, as she states in her author’s note, there is ‘currently much conversation about the conflation of sex and gender terms’.

Her apologia may not cut her much slack in the Twittersphere but she adheres to terminology used by other zoologists over decades.

Cooke’s hero is, of course, Charles Darwin. She does point out, however, that he and his peers were working in a particularly misogynistic era. Women, like his daughter Henrietta, who edited his publications, had ‘a supportive, domestic role since they were defined, physically and intellectually, as the weaker sex’.

As Cooke suggests, all scientists are affected by the culture in which they live, as is clear in the subject matter and language that she has chosen.

As a woman with a mission, Cooke is unembarrassed in selecting animals which can prove her theory that ‘sex is widely variable and gendered ideas based on assumptions of binary sex are nonsense’. In her pursuit of this aim she deploys ‘anthropomorphic terms such as femme fatale, queen, lesbian, sister, lady and bitch’.

It is clear from the moment people see Bitch, they will be offended. Cooke has made a good job of ensuring that nearly everyone will take exception to something that she offers in this provocative treatise.

For someone as thick-skinned as a rhinoceros beetle there is plenty between the covers to find interesting and amusing. The spotted hyena, for example, is good for a laugh. In order to identify whether she is a female, her scrotum must be palpated to see if it contains fat rather than testicles.

Like her mate, she flaunts what appears to be a penis full of erectile tissue. This is a profoundly useful organ through which she can urinate, copulate and give birth. She is more aggressive than her male counterpart equalling his ‘bone-crunching bite’. Perhaps it is not such fun to handle her genitals?

Darwin, although many are ignorant of this fact, was devoted to barnacles. He wrote four books about what Cooke describes as an ‘X-rated Mr Tickle’. The anatomical part thus named is the barnacle’s ‘probosciform penis’ – part of its ‘rich diversity of sexual systems, from hermaphrodite to separate sexes to a mixture of both’.

Barnacles, according to Cooke, are ‘at the forefront of teaching us how sex is no static binary, but a fluid phenomenon with fuzzy borders’.

It has always been the case that science is not as unbiased as might have been hoped. Cooke realises that much of what she was taught at Oxford is wrong and that a new approach is needed, one which identifies all-encompassing theories as masks, as corsets which control openminded thinking and research.

It is, states Cooke, time to acknowledge the limitless possibilities of the natural world and to ‘embrace the chaos of individual flexibility’.

She sees hope in young scientists, who are freer to think without cultural bias as their sensitivity to language and labels is more acute. They will need to re-evaluate existing work and replicate pivotal studies as well as design original experiments.