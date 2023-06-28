Here Comes the Sun: ten summer fashion gems

Tropicana Maxi Dress at Boohoo

Wed, 28 Jun, 2023 - 02:00
Paula Burns

Summer holiday season is finally upon us and with it comes the usual conundrum of what to wear. 

Holidays are all about switching off and enjoying lazy sunny days. 

Get in the mood with an easy-going look. Think cute crochet shorts for days at the beach to loose-fitting maxi dresses for those post-pool drinks. 

Keeping it cool has never looked so hot.

Get The Look: 

Bring Tropicana vibes to your holiday style, as seen at Boohoo.

DUO CHELSEA BIKINI, €200, Hunza G
DUO CHELSEA BIKINI, €200, Hunza G

Purple Rain: Let’s hope it doesn’t rain on your sartorial beachwear parade, €200, Hunza G.

Ruffle Hem Dress, €75, Choice Boutique
Ruffle Hem Dress, €75, Choice Boutique

Max Factor: Take your beach-to-day-trip look to the max in a ruffled hem maxi dress, €75, Choice Boutique.

Flat Slide, €63, Dune at Kildare Village
Flat Slide, €63, Dune at Kildare Village

Pocket Friendly - Slide On: Slide into summer’s must-have sandals for after-dinner beach walks, €63, Dune at Kildare Village.

Wategos Clay Beaded Anklet, €6.95, Pineapple Island
Wategos Clay Beaded Anklet, €6.95, Pineapple Island

Beachy Keen: Complete the beach babe look with an obligatory beaded anklet, €6.95, Pineapple Island.

White Crochet Shorts, €14.99, H&amp;M
White Crochet Shorts, €14.99, H&M

Pin Up: Show off your tanned pins in these pretty crochet shorts, €14.99, H&M.

Puff Sleeve Dress, €39.95, Zara
Puff Sleeve Dress, €39.95, Zara

Power Puff: Give the mini dress some style power with the must-have puff sleeve, €39.95, Zara.

Red Frill Dress, €95, River Island
Red Frill Dress, €95, River Island

#ieloves - Some Like It Hot: Sizzle in style in this fiery red frill dress, €95, River Island.

Beach Playsuit, €22, New Look at Very
Beach Playsuit, €22, New Look at Very

Play Date: A date at the beach is the perfect opportunity to give the playsuit it’s annual outing, €22, New Look at Very.

Butterfly Sunglasses, €380, Celine at Brown Thomas
Butterfly Sunglasses, €380, Celine at Brown Thomas

Fly By: Stave off the sun’s glare in timeless butterfly-style sunglasses, €380, Celine at Brown Thomas.

