12 ways to be the best-dressed guest at your summer parties

As the summer party season hits its stride, it makes sense to pull out all the stops.
Get set to leave low-key gúnas in the back of the closet and celebrate all that’s bright and bold.
Long days, warm nights, and great company deserve a palette of memory-making hues and unforgettable silhouettes.
Looking for inspiration? RSVP to one of these 12 eye-catching occasion dresses.
1. Models backstage at Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2023 show.
2. Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny ‘Aloe’ satin midi dress, Arnotts, €230
3. Twisted asymmetric trapeze dress, COS, €135
4. CICI asymmetric one-shoulder ruched midi dress, Club L London, €85
5. ‘Ramona’ popcorn texture column dress, Mara Hoffman, €1,150
6. Maje ‘Rovel’ smocked midi dress, Brown Thomas, €295
7. Kika Vargas ‘Lynn’ midi dress, Brown Thomas, €710
8. Cotton poplin smock maxi dress, Ganni, €295
9. Mirla Beane saffron high neck dress, Gather & See, now £110; approx. €128.56
10. Nicholas ‘Drenica’ gathered cotton-poplin midi dress, The Outnet, was €530; now €265
11. Nicholas Shayla cut-out stretch-jersey midi dress, The Outnet, was €455; now €228
12. Pleated halterneck dress, COS, €115
- SMOCK: Combine clever smocking and bohemian vibes for apple and rectangle shapes.
- TRAPEZE: Balance an inverted triangle silhouette with flowy fabric for boxier, athletic shapes.
- HALTER-NECK: Broaden shoulders and skim hips for the perfect pear shape.
- FIT AND FLARE: Accentuate curves with corseted or waisted styles for hourglass shapes.
- CUT-OUTS AND RUCHING: Use to highlight body parts and create visual interest for any shape.