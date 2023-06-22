12 ways to be the best-dressed guest at your summer parties

Long days, warm nights, and great company deserve a palette of memory-making hues and unforgettable silhouettes.
Models backstage at Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2023 show

Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 02:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

As the summer party season hits its stride, it makes sense to pull out all the stops.

Get set to leave low-key gúnas in the back of the closet and celebrate all that’s bright and bold. 

Long days, warm nights, and great company deserve a palette of memory-making hues and unforgettable silhouettes. 

Looking for inspiration? RSVP to one of these 12 eye-catching occasion dresses.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Models backstage at Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 2023 show.

Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny Aloe Satin Midi Dress, Arnotts, €230
Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny Aloe Satin Midi Dress, Arnotts, €230

2. Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny ‘Aloe’ satin midi dress, Arnotts, €230 

Twisted asymmetric trapeze dress, COS, €135 
Twisted asymmetric trapeze dress, COS, €135 

3. Twisted asymmetric trapeze dress, COS, €135 

CICI asymmetric one-shoulder ruched midi dress, Club L London, €85
CICI asymmetric one-shoulder ruched midi dress, Club L London, €85

4. CICI asymmetric one-shoulder ruched midi dress, Club L London, €85 

‘Ramona’ popcorn texture column dress, Mara Hoffman, €1,150
'Ramona' popcorn texture column dress, Mara Hoffman, €1,150

5. ‘Ramona’ popcorn texture column dress, Mara Hoffman, €1,150 

Maje Rovel Smocked Midi Dress, Brown Thomas, €295
Maje Rovel Smocked Midi Dress, Brown Thomas, €295

6. Maje ‘Rovel’ smocked midi dress, Brown Thomas, €295 

Kika Vargas Lynn Midi Dress, Brown Thomas, €710
Kika Vargas Lynn Midi Dress, Brown Thomas, €710

7. Kika Vargas ‘Lynn’ midi dress, Brown Thomas, €710 

Cotton poplin smock maxi dress, Ganni, €295 
Cotton poplin smock maxi dress, Ganni, €295 

8. Cotton poplin smock maxi dress, Ganni, €295 

Mirla Beane saffron high neck dress, Gather &amp; See, now £110; approx. €128.56
Mirla Beane saffron high neck dress, Gather & See, now £110; approx. €128.56

9. Mirla Beane saffron high neck dress, Gather & See, now £110; approx. €128.56 

Nicholas ‘Drenica’ gathered cotton-poplin midi dress, The Outnet, was €530; now €265
Nicholas 'Drenica' gathered cotton-poplin midi dress, The Outnet, was €530; now €265

10. Nicholas ‘Drenica’ gathered cotton-poplin midi dress, The Outnet, was €530; now €265 

Nicholas Shayla cutout ruched stretch-jersey midi dress, The Outnet, was €455; now €228
Nicholas Shayla cutout ruched stretch-jersey midi dress, The Outnet, was €455; now €228

11. Nicholas Shayla cut-out stretch-jersey midi dress, The Outnet, was €455; now €228 

Pleated halterneck dress, COS, €115
Pleated halterneck dress, COS, €115

12. Pleated halterneck dress, COS, €115 

DRESS NOTES:

  • SMOCK: Combine clever smocking and bohemian vibes for apple and rectangle shapes.
  • TRAPEZE: Balance an inverted triangle silhouette with flowy fabric for boxier, athletic shapes.
  • HALTER-NECK: Broaden shoulders and skim hips for the perfect pear shape.
  • FIT AND FLARE: Accentuate curves with corseted or waisted styles for hourglass shapes.
  • CUT-OUTS AND RUCHING: Use to highlight body parts and create visual interest for any shape.

<p>Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her Eras Tour, which comes to Ireland next year. Picture: Suzzane Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images</p>

Taylor Swift FAQs: Everything you need to know about pre-sale, hotels and more

