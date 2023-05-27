Cooking with Kids: Recipes with peanut butter - a firm kiddies' fave

Peanut butter is a firm favourite with a lot of children.

There are two recipes here that are varying levels of difficulty.

The Chocolate peanut butter cups will need a bit of dexterity getting the chocolate into the mini bun cases, then carefully spooning the peanut butter into the chocolate cups.

A microwave is the easiest and safest way to melt the chocolate.

It will be hot when it first melts, so it is best to wait about a minute before using it.

Smoothies are a nice treat as the weather warms up. I really like making strawberry smoothies at this time of year, but banana smoothies seem like a popular choice.

The honey can be left out of the recipe if you like, especially if you have quite ripe and sweet bananas.

Not all children can safely eat peanuts due to allergies. While it is advisable to keep whole nuts away from children under five, if they do not have an allergy, most young children can eat nut butters after six months old.

Chocolate peanut butter cups recipe by:Michelle Darmody A time-tested fave - thick with salty, nutty, gooey goodness! Servings 12 12 Preparation Time  30 mins 30 mins Cooking Time  20 mins 20 mins Total Time  50 mins 50 mins Course  Dessert Dessert Ingredients 200g of chocolate

12 tsp of thick peanut butter Method Put twelve mini bun cases into a mini bun tin with 12 holes. Break your chocolate into small pieces that are all around the same size. Ask an adult to help you melt half of the chocolate in a microwave. Let it cool slightly. Spoon the melted chocolate carefully into the twelve bun cases to make the base of your chocolate cups. Put the bun tin into the fridge so that the little chocolate cups cool and become firm. Ask for help melting the other half of the chocolate. Let it cool slightly. Take the tin out of the fridge and spoon a teaspoon of peanut butter on top of each of the cooled chocolate cups. Spoon the rest of the melted chocolate over the peanut butter and put the tray back into the fridge until they are cool.

Peanut butter and banana smoothie recipe by:Michelle Darmody Junior chefs may need to ask an adult for help with a liquidiser for this recipe. Servings 2 Preparation Time  10 mins 10 mins Total Time  10 mins 10 mins Course  Side Side Ingredients 1 banana

2 tsp of peanut butter

1 tsp of honey

100mls of milk

100g of natural yogurt

Some ice Method Carefully cut your banana into chunks and put these into a liquidiser. Add the peanut butter, honey, milk and yogurt. Ask an adult to turn the liquidiser on for you and to blitz the ingredients until they are smooth. Put your ice into a glass and pour the smoothie over it.

Activity

Bun tin tasting activity

Tasting activities are a nice way to introduce new flavours, smells and textures to children.

This activity involves putting a different food into each hole of a bun tin and letting a child explore them with you.

The foods can be ones that the child might not ordinarily be familiar with.

A variety of colours, textures and flavours works well.

Some children will simply want to play with the food, feeling it with their hands, others might dig right in and start to eat what they see.

It is nice to gently encourage them to taste but if they do not want to that is perfectly fine.

Children learn with all of their senses so simply touching or smelling is still a good result.

Some suggestions of foods are dried banana chips, broken pretzels, olives with the stones removed, something spicy such as a slice of pepper, something sour like a piece of grapefruit or some lime, a sprinkling of a spice such as ground cinnamon.

There are lots of things you can try.