John Lydon's wife Nora Forster passes away after Alzheimer's battle 

Nora Forster, 80, was the inspiration behind Lydon's Eurovision entry for Ireland 'Hawaii'
John Lydon had dedicated his Eurovision entry to his wife

Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 16:50
Nicole Glennon

The wife of former Sex Pistols singer John Lydon (also known as Johnny Rotten) has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Nora Forster, 80, was the inspiration behind Lydon's Eurovision entry for Ireland 'Hawaii'.

The 66-year-old singer described the song as a love letter to his wife of nearly five decades, and said it was dedicated "to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most". 

Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years, and Lydon had become her full time carer.

Speaking to journalists ahead of his performance on The Late Late Show's Eurosong Special, Lydon, who is the son of Eileen Barry from Carrigrohane near Ballincollig in Cork, said the disease was "debilitating".

"It is the saddest thing of all to watch the slow, slow deterioration and demise of someone you have loved for 45 years."

"These are the last few years of coherence together and I miss her like mad."

Sharing the news on their Twitter account, Lydon's band Public Image Ltd. said, "It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades - has passed away".

"Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer.

Please respect John's grief and allow him space.

Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official."

John Lydon: I wanted to be absolutely poignant about the catastrophe my wife is going through

