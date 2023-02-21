The Skin Nerd: How to ditch the dullness - and use AHAs

AHAs (which stand for alpha hydroxy acids) are types of chemical exfoliating acids, which can help to address uneven skin textures and pigmentation. Two of the most commonly used alpha-hydroxy acids in skincare are lactic acid (derived from fermented sugars) and glycolic acid (derived from sugar cane).
At The Skin Nerd, we often recommend chemical exfoliation, over gritty scrubs as they tend to be more respectful to the delicate skin barrier. Lactic acid is the milder of the two AHA’s mentioned above and is often used to even out the complexion. Lactic acid is a skin identical ingredient and one of the substances of the epidermis’ Natural Moisturising Factor. Lactic acid was actually used by Egyptian queen Cleopatra, who famously bathed in milk believing that it would renew her skin!
Due to its ability to boost ceramide production, lactic acid is often used to help combat dryness. Skingredients AHA Cleanse Brightening and Exfoliating Lactic Acid Cleanser (€31, skingredients.com) is also ideal for pregnant hooman's and helps to combat Keratosis Pilaris on the back of the arms, legs or anywhere in the body! We always recommend Patch Testing and waiting 48hours and MOST important, practice sun safety always wear SPF daily.