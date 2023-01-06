Marie Cassidy ready to 'just go for it' on Dancing with the Stars

In 2004, Dr Marie Cassidy became the first female State pathologist in Ireland. In 2023, she is continuing to surprise people as she takes on her latest endeavour, Dancing with the Stars.

Dr Cassidy, who retired from her role as State pathologist in 2018, makes her dancing debut on Sunday night as the RTÉ show returns for another season.

“I was quite astounded actually when I got the phone call because I thought, ‘oh that’s a bit off the wall for me’, but I love all of those programmes anyways and I thought that might be interesting,” she said of her decision to take part.

While Dancing with the Stars is quite the change from forensics, the Glaswegian believes now is the right time to try something new.

“I haven’t stepped away from [my role as State Pathologist] completely because you can’t … it will go on and on while there’s still court cases coming up, but I thought, well, its time now just to put the serious side aside and maybe look at having some fun in my later years.”

Dr Marie Cassidy takes to the dancefloor this Sunday on RTÉ One.

Cassidy and her husband moved back to the UK after her retirement and the pair are looking forward to spending more time in Ireland over the coming weeks, though she admits the preparation for the show has been pretty intense.

“I thought, oh you’ll go and do a bit of dancing for a couple of hours and then I can go and put my feet up and do whatever I want to do but it really is quite full on … I think you just have to take it on 100% and just go for it. I mean, when would you get an opportunity to do it again?”

Nonetheless, the former state pathologist and professor of Forensic Medicine is looking forward to getting out on the dancefloor with her partner, Stephen Vincent.

“It's hard work but it's great fun. I’ve been very lucky with the partner I’ve got, he’s very forgiving but all you can do is do your best and that’s it, and have some fun along the way," she said.

Dancing with the Stars starts Sunday at 6.30pm on RTÉ One.