Book Review: Joseph O'Connor triumphantly recrates Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty

THERE have been many books written and films made about Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty, the Kerry-born Vatican priest who rescued thousands of Jews and Allied Prisoners of War during the Second World War. But his latest incarnation, as the hero of this fast-moving novel by Joseph O’Connor, is surely the most memorable.

It opens with a dramatic set piece in the dark as a woman drives a Daimler with diplomatic number plates, its backseat passenger suffering from peritonitis, across Nazi-occupied Rome and through the closed gates of a hospital. When an orderly refuses to help “a son of a whore Nazi” in the back, the other passenger reveals himself as a priest, and explains that the dying man’s Nazi uniform is a disguise: “Our passenger is escaped British prisoner Major Sam Derry of the Royal Regiment of Artillery…the lives of many thousands depend on this man. If you love Italy get him into an operating theatre. This minute.”

This is our introduction to Hugh O’Flaherty. The driver of the car, Delia Kiernan, was a famous soprano before her marriage to an Irish diplomat and is a key member of O’Flaherty’s network of conspirators, drawn from all walks of life and many nationalities. Known as the Choir, the eight rehearse in a room in the Vatican, as a cover for meetings in which they discuss the mechanics of hiding and aiding the escape of the men who have made contact. Each group member is introduced in a chapter written in their own voice, ranging from a British aristocrat fond of puns, his Jewish manservant, James May, an expert scrounger with a sharp East End wit, to Angelucci, a newspaper vendor, and the wealthy Contessa, ‘Jo’, formerly a motorcycle dispatch rider for the Red Cross. Often they communicate by hidden codes — for example, if Angelucci is wearing a red hat, that is a signal that it’s OK to go ahead.

The use of so many different voices, more suited to the gentler pace of literary fiction, is a risky technique for a thriller writer, relying on the reader’s willingness to get to know each new character in turn, hence the description “literary thriller”. Only a highly skilled writer could carry it off, but it is no problem to Joseph O’Connor, who has already had huge success with historical novels including Star of the Sea, Ghost Light and Shadowplay.

Tension builds as the major mission, scheduled for Christmas Day, draws near. O’Flaherty’s intimate knowledge of Rome and the Vatican, including the catacombs, is put to good use, as money is distributed secretly to the escapees. But the Nazis know something is afoot, and O’Flaherty’s arch enemy, the Nazi commandant Hauptmann, is only a few steps behind him.

Tension ratchets up to a crescendo as O’Flaherty himself takes on the mission, judging his deputy too green to succeed. The prolonged chase across and a dark and icy Roman night takes on nightmare proportions as our hero is almost run down by an automated garbage truck that seems to belong more properly in 1960s New York. O’Connor has not apparently lost the liking for anachronisms that marred his earlier work for pedantic readers.

It’s a minor quibble in a novel that triumphantly recreates the extraordinary human being that was Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty and his colourful co-conspirators.

The story continues in 1963, the Monsignor’s last visit to London before his death a few months later. A final word from the author, insists that the book is first and last a novel, and must not be used as a source of facts. He also reveals that the O’Flaherty family gave him access to the Monsignor’s unpublished papers, a generous gesture, amply repaid.