We all knew, in advance of Don McLean’s appearance at Newbridge Silverware, that he was, to use the parlance, dating a “younger woman". Yet nothing prepared us.

When Don, aged 77, and Paris Dunn, aged 28, arrived to open the ‘Don McLean- Starry, Starry Night’ exhibition, the intake of breath was audible for miles around. But this was Kildare, not TMZ. Don’s social arrangements are his own and we were here to talk music.

Hundreds of fans had turned out to see Don, and it was no surprise. American Pie is a towering work. It emerged in 1971 just as the sheen was coming off the optimism of the 1960s. Love was still all we needed, but there was a recognition that life was more complicated than that.

Since then It has been analysed and debated, pored over and studied. It captured some of the American zeitgeist of 1971, its original recording persevered in The Library of Congress.

But stats don’t tell the whole story. For this Irish audience, teens in the ’70s, it was one of those songs that connected them to the modern world.

There was one world, a strict repressive Irish one, and another where young people ‘kicked off their shoes’ to dance. It was too great a gulf to last.

And there was Don in front of them, the man who had weaved that spell and painted that picture, who had sang songs of Vincent Van Gogh and starry nights when the world was young.

We talked song writing and Don was as animated as ever that it is a hard road and all that will make it pay off is hard, hard work. Being super critical of your own work was key and this was an unforgiving business, where your rivals were Bob and Neil and Joni.

When record company after record company spurned him he remained resolute. “I had nothing else I could do. There was no plan B.”

RealiSing that the best songs came from the heart and that in his heart lay a love of women he resolved to write about them.

“You meet a woman,” he said, “and that’s a song. You get married, and that’s a song. You break up, and that’s a song. Or you cheat,” he nods to the audience, “and that’s an expensive song.”

His first break came when various singers started to cover a song of his called And I Love Her So. Even here you can feel his competitive edge. They were minor singers. It was helping, but only a little. Then Perry Como sang it and everything changed.

American Pie soon followed and, despite being split over two sides of one 7” single, it delivered life changing success. He’s brutally honest about this: “My song=writing suffered. The pressure was off. I didn’t have the same hunger after that.”

Praise was heaped upon him biblically, but he is equally dismissive of that.

“I didn’t need anyone else telling me how great I am, trust me, that was never a problem. I know enough about Don McLean to stay out of Don McLean’s way.”

He talked too about how lucky he feels just to be alive.

“I was in college with Jim Croce. There’s not a day goes by I don’t think about him, the laugh we had.”

Croce, like Buddy Holly, died in a plane crash. He was 30.

“Every month, every week we lose someone else.” It was a poignant moment.

The exhibition in Newbridge is a curation of some of his famous and iconic costumes and personal property such as jewellery, instruments, favourite garments and accessories. The most important piece in the exhibition is Don’s famous ‘Vincent’ guitar, the instrument he used to write and play the song of that name.

At the end, I asked if he might play it. He cradled it like an old friend and told stories of how he had replaced the machine heads to make it easier to tune. Its decades-old strings were beyond tuning.

Suddenly though, he sang the opening line of Vincent. Time and place stood still. It was just a moment, but for that moment it could have been 2022 or 1971, and some of that audience might have been in their sixties or their teens again.

It was pure, pure magic.