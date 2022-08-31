Award-winning documentary about Vicky Phelan to show in cinemas this October 

VICKY follows the mother of two's very public fight for accountability in the Cervical Check scandal as well as her personal battle to extend her life
The documentary about CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan will land in Irish cinemas this October 

Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 13:21
Nicole Glennon

The award-winning feature documentary about Vicky Phelan will land in Irish cinemas this October.

The documentary, which explores the Kilkenny native's fight to “expose the truth” of the CervicalCheck scandal, was awarded best Irish documentary at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival earlier this year.

VICKY film poster

Billed as an “exclusive and intimate journey,” Vicky follows the mother of two's very public fight for accountability in the Cervical Check scandal as well as her personal battle to extend her life.

Directed by Sasha King, the film centers around Vicky herself, as well as featuring interviews from oncologists, medical experts and Phelan’s legal representative Cian O’Carroll.

The public will be able to see the film in their local cinema from October 7. 

