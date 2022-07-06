Get Dressed: Ten ways to rock a simple frock

Staying at the top spot of wardrobe staples, our love for the summer gúna continues.
Nothing says summer style quite like a pretty dress.
A sartorial favourite, it has all the ease of an all-in-one look making it perfect for balmy summer days.
For 2022, anything goes - from flirty mini dresses to the perennial floral, every style is top of the frocks.
Enjoy the drama and flounce of this season’s favourite ruffled dress, as seen at Oxendales.
Over Easy: Stay mellow in yellow this summer season, €396, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts.
Rose Garden: By inspired by nature where roses are red and stylishly sweet, €200, RHS X Oasis.
Hot Tropic: Turn up the heat to your summer dress style with tropical hues and motifs, €169.95, Fabienne Chapot at Serena Boutique.
#ieloves: Holiday Romance: Pretty ruffled edges will have you falling in love with the mini dress all over again, €309, Rixo.
Sea Breeze: This sailor-inspired dress will keep you looking shipshape all summer long, €530, Shrimps.
White Heat: Stay cool in the summer sun in a delicate broderie anglaise dress, €50, River Island.
Citrus Hit: Quench your thirst for style in mouth-watering orange, €219, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Garden Variety: The perennial floral midi remains the must-have style of the season, €19.99, H&M.
Denim Daze: Ease into summer dressing in a classic denim shirt-dress, €89, COS.