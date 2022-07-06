Get Dressed: Ten ways to rock a simple frock

Staying at the top spot of wardrobe staples, our love for the summer gúna continues.

Nothing says summer style quite like a pretty dress.

A sartorial favourite, it has all the ease of an all-in-one look making it perfect for balmy summer days.

For 2022, anything goes - from flirty mini dresses to the perennial floral, every style is top of the frocks.

GET THE LOOK:

Joanna Hope at Oxendales

Enjoy the drama and flounce of this season’s favourite ruffled dress, as seen at Oxendales.

Embroidered Maxi Dress, €396, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts

Over Easy: Stay mellow in yellow this summer season, €396, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts.

Rose Embroidered Dress, €200, RHS X Oasis

Rose Garden: By inspired by nature where roses are red and stylishly sweet, €200, RHS X Oasis.

Print Dress, €169.95, Fabienne Chapot at Serena Boutique

Hot Tropic: Turn up the heat to your summer dress style with tropical hues and motifs, €169.95, Fabienne Chapot at Serena Boutique.

Mini Dress, €309, Rixo

#ieloves: Holiday Romance: Pretty ruffled edges will have you falling in love with the mini dress all over again, €309, Rixo.

Sea Breeze: This sailor-inspired dress will keep you looking shipshape all summer long, €530, Shrimps.

White Heat: Stay cool in the summer sun in a delicate broderie anglaise dress, €50, River Island.

Orange Dress, €219, Baum und Pferdgarten

Citrus Hit: Quench your thirst for style in mouth-watering orange, €219, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Cotton Dress, €19.99, H&M

Garden Variety: The perennial floral midi remains the must-have style of the season, €19.99, H&M.

Denima Shirt Dress, €89, COS

Denim Daze: Ease into summer dressing in a classic denim shirt-dress, €89, COS.