Going off the grid: 13 unexpected ways to wear a classic stripe

The clean rigour of stripes makes it a reliable fixture on the style terrain. Balanced and mathematical, its iterations are equally titular from barcode to banker, naval and regimental. This season expect the practical print to go off the grid as playful brethren take centre stage. So, go grab a deckchair and some candy in saccharine hues. This is a pattern that looks set to continue. Earn your style stripes with these thirteen closet contenders.

1. Cap sleeve stripe t-shirt dress