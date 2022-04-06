Going off the grid: 13 unexpected ways to wear a classic stripe

The clean rigour of stripes makes it a reliable fixture on the style terrain. Balanced and mathematical, its iterations are equally titular from barcode to banker, naval and regimental. This season expect the practical print to go off the grid as playful brethren take centre stage. So, go grab a deckchair and some candy in saccharine hues. This is a pattern that looks set to continue. Earn your style stripes with these thirteen closet contenders.
Margaret Howell, €590. Photography: Mark Kean. Styling: Beat Bolliger
Net-a-Porter, €340
Stine Goya, €290
Stine Goya, €290
Ganni, €55
Missoni, €590 each
Missoni, €590
H&M, €12.99
Massimo Dutti, €99.95
Rixo, €391
L.K.Bennett, €245
Zalando, €162
Mango, €59.99
- DIAGONAL: Creates shape and proportion.
- THIN AND VERTICAL: Lengthens and slims.
- THICK AND HORIZONTAL: Creates curves.
- CHEVRON or ZIG-ZAG: Tricks the eye and flatters the figure.