Jessie Buckley to release an album with Suede's Bernard Butler this summer

Oscar-nominated actor has been working with the indie icon on a 12-track LP, due for release on Universal Records' EMI imprint
Jessie Buckley to release an album with Suede's Bernard Butler this summer

Jessie Buckley arriving at the 75th British Academy Film Awards Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London.

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 11:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

Kerry woman Jessie Buckley is having a moment of late - having earned an Oscar nomination for her role in psych-horror The Lost Daughter, and with a full slate of movie work upcoming, she's found the time and space to work on her debut album, as confirmed by an interview with the New York Times.

For All Our Days That Tear the Heart will be a 12-track long-player created and produced in collaboration with Bernard Butler, best known to music heads as the frontman of indie icons Suede. The album is slated for release this summer on the British label EMI, now an imprint of the Universal Records conglomerate. 

“I feel a bit shy about it,” she told the paper. “It was a really pure, beautiful, untainted thing, and a bit of a secret.” 

The pair have been meeting up for the past two years to work on the record, assembling demos on Butler's iPhone at the end of each session and building on those ideas.

She's not without prior form, having impressed critics in 2019's Wild Rose, starring as an aspiring country singer, and having garnered experience with musicals like Oliver! and entertainment like reality show I'd Do Anything, which propelled her to wider success.

Buckley's upward trajectory continues into the autumn when she returns to the world of acting with a number of high-profile drama projects.

More in this section

Rocking the system: M(h)aol on using their songs to rail against misogyny Rocking the system: M(h)aol on using their songs to rail against misogyny
Opera returns to Lismore for the Blackwater Valley festival in May Opera returns to Lismore for the Blackwater Valley festival in May
Holding review: West Cork shines in episode 2 of Graham Norton adaptation Holding review: West Cork shines in episode 2 of Graham Norton adaptation
<p>Daisy-Edgar Jones plays Kya in Where The Crawdads Sing</p>

Watch: Where The Crawdads Sing trailer lands, with Daisy-Edgar Jones in lead role

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices