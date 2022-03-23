Jessie Buckley to release an album with Suede's Bernard Butler this summer

Kerry woman Jessie Buckley is having a moment of late - having earned an Oscar nomination for her role in psych-horror, and with a full slate of movie work upcoming, she's found the time and space to work on her debut album, as confirmed by an interview with the
will be a 12-track long-player created and produced in collaboration with Bernard Butler, best known to music heads as the frontman of indie icons Suede. The album is slated for release this summer on the British label EMI, now an imprint of the Universal Records conglomerate.
“I feel a bit shy about it,” she told the paper. “It was a really pure, beautiful, untainted thing, and a bit of a secret.”
The pair have been meeting up for the past two years to work on the record, assembling demos on Butler's iPhone at the end of each session and building on those ideas.
She's not without prior form, having impressed critics in 2019's, starring as an aspiring country singer, and having garnered experience with musicals like and entertainment like reality show , which propelled her to wider success.
Buckley's upward trajectory continues into the autumn when she returns to the world of acting with a number of high-profile drama projects.