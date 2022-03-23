Jessie Buckley to release an album with Suede's Bernard Butler this summer

Kerry woman Jessie Buckley is having a moment of late - having earned an Oscar nomination for her role in psych-horror The Lost Daughter, and with a full slate of movie work upcoming, she's found the time and space to work on her debut album, as confirmed by an interview with the New York Times.

For All Our Days That Tear the Heart will be a 12-track long-player created and produced in collaboration with Bernard Butler, best known to music heads as the frontman of indie icons Suede. The album is slated for release this summer on the British label EMI, now an imprint of the Universal Records conglomerate.