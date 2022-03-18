Edel Coffey: the power of thought and gesture in difficult times

Everyone is searching for something meaningful to do in light of the war in Ukraine, whether it’s shining blue and yellow lights on landmark buildings or putting emoji Ukrainian flags beside our social media profiles.

Last week, a group of Ukrainian violinists came together on zoom and played a moving piece of Ukrainian folk music in unison with 94 other violinists from 29 countries around the world to protest the war and show solidarity.

It’s hard to know what to do when we feel so powerless and futile in the face of bombing and shelling in Ukraine, in the face of the constant flow of images of civilians being injured and killed, of the videos showing displaced people crossing borders to safety but to no certainties. It is difficult to sit on our comfortable couches evening after evening and watch hours of news programmes reporting the pain and suffering and grief, the unimaginable fear of women giving birth under shelling, the haunting images of mass graves, and not feeling able to help.

It’s something a lot of us are feeling at the moment. The ordinary things we do day-in and day-out seem ridiculous now in the light of the horrors of the war in Europe. Writing columns about light-hearted, everyday topics, promoting or publicising books, tweeting Wordle scores or posting pictures of pets online all seem absurd, offensive even, when we engage with what is happening in Ukraine.

I was listening to Liveline last week and to people who were grappling with the same dilemma of how to find a way to do something meaningful, how best to make themselves useful to those in Ukraine. A 23-year-old man was planning to go to Ukraine as an aid worker, while his mother desperately tried to dissuade him from doing so live on air.

As a young man in his 20s, he had already been through two difficult years of feeling powerless in lockdown, and his mother suspected that he was travelling to a warzone to combat that feeling of powerlessness. Her son made the point that he wanted to do something practical. He didn’t want to just change his profile picture to the Ukrainian flag and tweet about the war. What good did that do? He had a point.

I’m on social media, and like everyone else, I’ve noticed the proliferation of flags on profiles to show solidarity.

I don’t add flags or tiles to my feed because I have a hollow feeling that I’m not helping anyone by doing so and all too often these things feel performative without having any positive benefit, a way of relieving ourselves of doing anything practical by being seen to do something symbolic.

But who am I to say that a Ukrainian person might not feel lifted up, supported, held in our ‘thoughts and prayers’ by seeing those tiny flags beside our names, by seeing yellow-and-blue flags rippling in our municipal areas, by hearing news of protests on the streets of Cork and Dublin and Galway and other Irish cities.

When I reflected on it, I realised these were not futile gestures. There have certainly been times in my life when I have drawn immense strength and support from the small seemingly useless gestures of absolute strangers.

When we held a tiny funeral for my mother in the early days of the pandemic, during the first lockdown, as we followed the hearse to the crematorium, every single passer-by who made the sign of the cross as we passed them sent a beam of strength to me and my family. Each blessing felt like a ray of empathy, sympathy, and love being shone directly on me, like healing hands. They didn’t know me, I didn’t know them and their gestures didn’t change the fact of my mother’s death or the pain of her loss, but they did show solidarity, and that felt overwhelming in its positivity on such a bleak day.

I resolved that any time I saw a hearse from that point on, I would bless myself in the hope of offering a similar support to whoever was travelling alongside. It is a simple and yet very visible way of communicating: I see you, I see your loss and your pain, and I am sorry.

I thought perhaps that’s what all those little Ukrainian flags might do too. I’m proud of Ireland for doing everything it can to help — for lifting visa requirements for Ukrainians entering the country, for opening up our homes, for sending donations. I’ve done what little I can by donating to Unicef and many people have offered buggies and car seats to those arriving here, and professional services too.

But I’m aware too that the very most some of us will be able to offer is our solidarity. And for many the only way to express that solidarity will be by putting a little Ukrainian flag on our social media profiles. It doesn’t change much, but like those people who make the sign of the cross as a hearse passes by, it quickly and directly communicates: I see you, I see your loss and your pain, and I am sorry.

In short, it shows that we care. And that, at the very least, is something we all have the power to do.