Film Review: The Batman is one of the murkiest superhero flicks ever made

★★★★★

“You think I hide in the shadows,” says Batman (Robert Pattinson) early on in The Batman (15A), “but I am the shadows"

That kind of self-aggrandising is to be expected of Gotham’s caped crusader, but here it’s a statement of intent: The Batman is one of the murkiest superhero flicks ever made, both visually and in terms of its hero’s morality.

The latest reboot/prequel/origins tale about Bruce Wayne and his crime-fighting alter-ego revolves around Batman’s attempts to track down a serial killer who baits him with coded messages — The Riddler, of course — but Batman’s position is by no means as straightforward as it might seem: The Riddler is considered a hero for targeting the corrupt leaders of Gotham City, who have consistently lied to their people and turned the city into a dystopian hellhole (hence the strapline ‘No more lies’).

Set against the backdrop of an impending election being fought between liberal idealists and far-right conservatives, the story, and Batman himself, is a stripped-down, back-to-basis affair: Batman’s body armour is crude compared to the sleek designs of his predecessors, and there’s a notable absence of gadgetry (even the Batmobile is little more than a souped-up muscle-car).

And then there’s Robert Pattinson, putting the goth into Gotham with his brooding presence, tousled hair, stubborn defiance and pragmatic understanding of his limitations — all of which, it has to be said, renders Pattinson’s version one of the most plausible of all the Batmans to date.

Director Matt Reeves maintains a mood of downbeat realism throughout, building considerable tension that is occasionally punctured by some pretty brutal scenes of violence, and making the most of a fine supporting cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman and a virtually unrecognisable Colin Farrell as The Penguin, alongside Paul Dano, John Turturro and Barry Keoghan.

(cinema release)