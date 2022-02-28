Flippin' great: A gluten-free recipe that lets everyone in on the Pancake Tuesday fun

Method

Preheat the oven to 170°C.

In a non-stick pan melt 1 tablespoon of the butter. Add the hazelnuts and cook over moderate heat until just beginning to brown.

Transfer the nuts onto a - stick baking sheet and roast the nuts for about 5 minutes.

Transfer the nuts onto a clean tea towel and rub off the skins from the nuts in the towel. Take care while doing this as the nuts are hot. Then allow to cool slightly.

In a food processor, mix the hazelnuts with both chocolates and blend until the nuts are finely chopped and the chocolate just begins to melt, this takes about 3 to 4 minutes

In a small stainless-steel saucepan, heat the condensed milk with the salt until warm.

With the food processor running, add the warm condensed milk and blend until it is completely mixed.

Add the remaining butter and blend until smooth.

Add the boiling water and blend until creamy.