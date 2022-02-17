Album reviews: Decent offerings from Beach House and Sea Power

Beach House

One Twice Melody

★★★★☆

The Baltimore, Maryland, duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally have honed a sound that is often described as “dream pop”. But that reductive term doesn’t convey the sweep of their lulling, synth-driven music, which can have the asphyxiating quality of a nightmare as readily as it conjures a feeling of soothing escapism.

They are also, as is often the way with alternative groups, conflicted about success. In a recent New Yorker profiler, Legrand recalled how, after selling out Central Park in Manhattan, they vowed to never again play to a crowd of that scale.

But if the gigs are getting smaller, on record the pair remain reassuringly expansive, as underpinned by their 18-song new LP. It is Beach House at their most Beach House-esque, with the title track (and opener) cradling Legrand’s fractured lilt within clouds of cinematic guitar and swirling electronica.

The pace rarely shifts across the rest of an album that feels cheeringly comfortable in its own skin. A wall of droning keyboards and a swirl of organ ushers in Pink Funeral. And on Illusion Of Forever, the spirit of early 90s “shoe-gaze” indie bands such as My Bloody Valentine is evoked as Legrand sings in a woozy coo. It’s moody and absorbing – an affecting statement from a band who seem determined to stay the same no matter how radically the world around them changes.

Sea Power

Everything Was Forever

★★★★☆

As British Sea Power, the Cumbria five-piece were one of the most reliably esoteric forces in British independent music. Uncomfortable with the post-Brexit connotations of the “British” in their name, they have now restyled themselves plain old “Sea Power” and returned with a wonderful gut-punch of a record.

Everything Was Forever is about life and death and the lines that connect the two. In part a meditation by sibling songwriters Yann and Hamilton Wilkinson on the passing of their parents, the collection bursts with heartbreaking indie anthemia (Two Fingers) and melancholic balladry (Green Goddess). Yet regardless of what sound they try on for size, for Sea Power this is a rebirth – and renaming – to celebrate.