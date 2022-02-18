Film Review: Shepherd is a one-man show about the frayed ends of sanity

★★★★☆

Shepherd (16s) stars Tom Hughes as Eric Black, a young widower who has slipped into depression after the tragic death of his wife Rachel (Gaia Weiss).

Unable to cope with the everyday concerns of the world, Eric takes a job as a shepherd on a remote island, where he can be alone. Accompanied by his faithful sheepdog Baxter, Eric settles into his ramshackle cottage — but soon his nightmares of Rachel’s death, and those of a wailing baby, seem to awake a malign presence that haunts the island ...

Written and directed by Russell Owen, Shepherd can’t be faulted for a want of foreshadowing: we get one-eyed ravens, standing stones with ominously strange inscriptions and an old lighthouse that tolls its mournful bell at all hours. That said, it’s all very effective at creating an atmosphere of mounting dread as Eric engages in a battle of wits with his vivid imagination: deranged by guilt, Eric is never entirely sure if he’s experiencing the supernatural events that gradually quicken the pace.

Tom Hughes is terrific in what is effectively a one-man show, brilliantly conveying the horror of a man who believes his sanity is slipping away, and hopes that it is, because the alternative is too terrifying to contemplate.

(streaming release)