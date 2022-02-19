Radio Highlights: a week of refugee and immigrant experiences on UCC 98.3FM

Tristan Rosenstock speaks to the director and the producer of new Irish-language film, ahead of its opening of Dublin International Film Festival — the first Irish-language film to do so.
Start the Song Gently: The legendary Connemara singer and melodeon player Colm Ó Caodháin's music and legacy are explored.
is the debut album by Power Of Dreams - released in September of 1990, it elevated the young Dublin band to cult status. Dan Hegarty speaks with Craig and Keith Walker, Mick Lennox, as well as 2fm’s Dave Fanning, Creation Records' Alan McGee, and more.
The first of four days of radio pieces around refugee/immigrant experiences: 'The Lost Afghan Boys of Paris' examines the lives of two unaccompanied minors in Paris, while the two boys, Adam and Star, also recite their poetry in a special showcase.
Lara is from Clonakilty and loves rugby, adventures and her dog — she's dyslexic and she would like to be a teacher when she grows up. She meets Áine, a dyslexic SNA from Galway.
The weeknight arts magazine chats with Belfast author Wendy Erskine about her new short-story collection,.
A series of shorts exploring numerous aspects of life as a refugee, from depression and sexuality, to dreams of a better life, and the finality of grief.
Hollywood's Peter Dinklage and Joe Wright discuss new film; actors Kate Stanley Brennan and Aisling O'Mara discuss Patricia Cornelius' new play , produced by THISISPOPBABY for Dublin's Project Arts Centre this March.
Documentaries on the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, and the realities of motherhood in direct provision — plus more poetry from Adam and Star.
Syndicated independent show brings the sound of the UK club scene to Ireland, with an exclusive, uninterrupted one-hour mix from a different disc jockey every week.
The last day of this season of special programmes looks at the challenges of starting a new life in Ireland, and the damage done by water pollution in the Middle East — plus more poetry from Adam and Star.
A teenage Gráinne Mhaol’s discovery means her quest might be over before it even begins — but then a sudden storm breaks that changes everything.
Musicians Johnny Óg Connolly and Liam O’Connor join Liam Ó Maonlaí for a live interview and performance — video streams available on R na G socials.
Live traditional music and song from Corca Dhuibne, to mark the return of the Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh school and festival after the Covid crisis.
Author Pankaj Mishra discusses his new novel, a tale of social status, power, wealth, and their trappings.
The National Symphony Orchestra marks the 90th birthday of legendary composer John Williams with renditions of his cinematic work, including themes fromand .