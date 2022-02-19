Radio Highlights: a week of refugee and immigrant experiences on UCC 98.3FM

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Tristan Rosenstock speaks to the director and the producer of new Irish-language film An Cailín Ciúin, ahead of its opening of Dublin International Film Festival — the first Irish-language film to do so.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

Start the Song Gently: The legendary Connemara singer and melodeon player Colm Ó Caodháin's music and legacy are explored.

Stay - The Story of Power of Dreams' 'Immigrants, Emigrants and Me'

2FM, 10pm

Immigrant, Emigrants & Me is the debut album by Power Of Dreams - released in September of 1990, it elevated the young Dublin band to cult status. Dan Hegarty speaks with Craig and Keith Walker, Mick Lennox, as well as 2fm’s Dave Fanning, Creation Records' Alan McGee, and more.

MONDAY

Soundseekers Audio Festival

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

The first of four days of radio pieces around refugee/immigrant experiences: 'The Lost Afghan Boys of Paris' examines the lives of two unaccompanied minors in Paris, while the two boys, Adam and Star, also recite their poetry in a special showcase.

Someone Like Me

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Lara is from Clonakilty and loves rugby, adventures and her dog — she's dyslexic and she would like to be a teacher when she grows up. She meets Áine, a dyslexic SNA from Galway.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts magazine chats with Belfast author Wendy Erskine about her new short-story collection, Dance Move.

TUESDAY

Soundseekers Audio Festival

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

A series of shorts exploring numerous aspects of life as a refugee, from depression and sexuality, to dreams of a better life, and the finality of grief.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Hollywood's Peter Dinklage and Joe Wright discuss new film Cyrano; actors Kate Stanley Brennan and Aisling O'Mara discuss Patricia Cornelius' new play S**t, produced by THISISPOPBABY for Dublin's Project Arts Centre this March.

WEDNESDAY

Soundseekers Audio Festival

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

Documentaries on the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, and the realities of motherhood in direct provision — plus more poetry from Adam and Star.

Selector: After Dark

RTÉ Pulse, midnight

Syndicated independent show brings the sound of the UK club scene to Ireland, with an exclusive, uninterrupted one-hour mix from a different disc jockey every week.

THURSDAY

Soundseekers Audio Festival

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

The last day of this season of special programmes looks at the challenges of starting a new life in Ireland, and the damage done by water pollution in the Middle East — plus more poetry from Adam and Star.

Young Pirate Queen: The Cauldron of Dagda

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

A teenage Gráinne Mhaol’s discovery means her quest might be over before it even begins — but then a sudden storm breaks that changes everything.

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Musicians Johnny Óg Connolly and Liam O’Connor join Liam Ó Maonlaí for a live interview and performance — video streams available on R na G socials.

FRIDAY

An Saol ó Dheas

R na G, noon

Live traditional music and song from Corca Dhuibne, to mark the return of the Scoil Cheoil an Earraigh school and festival after the Covid crisis.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Author Pankaj Mishra discusses his new novel Run and Hide, a tale of social status, power, wealth, and their trappings.

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra marks the 90th birthday of legendary composer John Williams with renditions of his cinematic work, including themes from Star Wars and Indiana Jones.