Radio Highlights: Andrew Weatherall remembered; a walk through Marsh's Library

Family-friendly quiz questions and a world of general knowledge, as quizmaster Cassie takes to the mic.
Live coverage of the All-Ireland Senior Club finals live from Croke Park — Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Waterford’s Ballygunner in the hurling, while Down's Kilcoo clash with Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes for football glory. Tráchtaireacht beo as Gaeilge, le Seán Bán Breathnach.
A Place of Stories: An audio walk with Patricia Baker through Marsh's Library, Ireland's first-ever public library — opened in 1707 and home to countless literary rarities.
DJ and writer, Aidan Kelly, continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at some of the pop and alternative anthems that have soundtracked modern cinematic favourites.
Part 5 of the groundbreaking series that explores the shared history and spirit between Irish folk music and contemporary sounds, helmed as ever by North Cork's feen on the scene, Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy.
Puccini arias, classic movie love songs, and lush orchestral works — Marty Whelan is the man you'll want to wake up alongside on Valentine's morning.
Writer, Neil Flynn, and director, Conall Morrison, discuss Bottom Dog Theatre's production of the playat the Belltable in Limerick, happening this month.
Robert is in first year and has DLD — a developmental language disorder. He chats to Karl Reddy, a carpenter, Ballyboden hurler, and a fellow DLD ambassador.
Love songs as only the historic country hit factory in Nashville, Tennessee could manage — Dolly Parton, George Jones, and more.
Dan Hegarty dives back into the RTÉ session archives: A 1981 Fanning Session features the original three-piece iteration of The Blades, while a 2012 Studio 8 session sees cult Irish indie outfit, Tieranniesaur, in live action.
Writer Philip Oltermann on his new book,— the extraordinary true story of the East German secret police's writers' club.
documentary-maker Paul McDermott looks at the life and legacy of acid house DJ and producer, Andrew Weatherall, and speaks to the West Cork fisherman whose utterance inspired his now-famous tattoo.
A double bill of Dublin theatre critique, with a look atat the Abbey, and Samuel Beckett's at the Gate.
Cian O'Ciobháin honours Andrew Weatherall on the second anniversary of his passing.
Blur/Gorillaz man Damon Albarn in session at London's LH3 Studios. Taylor Swift fans beware.
The National Symphony Orchestra and David Brophy perform two symphonies by Philip Glass, inspired by seminal albums by David Bowie and Brian Eno.