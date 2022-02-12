Radio Highlights: Andrew Weatherall remembered; a walk through Marsh's Library

SATURDAY

Big Kid’s Quiz

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am

Family-friendly quiz questions and a world of general knowledge, as quizmaster Cassie takes to the mic.

Spórt an Sathairn

R na G, 2pm

Live coverage of the All-Ireland Senior Club finals live from Croke Park — Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Waterford’s Ballygunner in the hurling, while Down's Kilcoo clash with Dublin’s Kilmacud Crokes for football glory. Tráchtaireacht beo as Gaeilge, le Seán Bán Breathnach.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

LyricFM, 6pm

A Place of Stories: An audio walk with Patricia Baker through Marsh's Library, Ireland's first-ever public library — opened in 1707 and home to countless literary rarities.

The Bluffer's Guide to Music from The Movies

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm

DJ and writer, Aidan Kelly, continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at some of the pop and alternative anthems that have soundtracked modern cinematic favourites.

Mise Freshin'

RTÉ 1, 10pm

Part 5 of the groundbreaking series that explores the shared history and spirit between Irish folk music and contemporary sounds, helmed as ever by North Cork's feen on the scene, Múinteoir Ray Cuddihy.

MONDAY - VALENTINE'S DAY

Marty in the Morning

Lyric FM, 7am

Puccini arias, classic movie love songs, and lush orchestral works — Marty Whelan is the man you'll want to wake up alongside on Valentine's morning.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer, Neil Flynn, and director, Conall Morrison, discuss Bottom Dog Theatre's production of the play Gravity at the Belltable in Limerick, happening this month.

Someone Like Me

RTÉ Jr, 7pm

Robert is in first year and has DLD — a developmental language disorder. He chats to Karl Reddy, a carpenter, Ballyboden hurler, and a fellow DLD ambassador.

An Bóthar go Nashville

R na G, 9pm

Love songs as only the historic country hit factory in Nashville, Tennessee could manage — Dolly Parton, George Jones, and more.

TUESDAY

The Blades: Dublin rockers in a 1981 Fanning session; Tuesday, 10pm; 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Dan Hegarty dives back into the RTÉ session archives: A 1981 Fanning Session features the original three-piece iteration of The Blades, while a 2012 Studio 8 session sees cult Irish indie outfit, Tieranniesaur, in live action.

WEDNESDAY

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

Writer Philip Oltermann on his new book, The Stasi Poetry Circle — the extraordinary true story of the East German secret police's writers' club.

THURSDAY

Fail We May, Sail We Must

UCC 98.3FM, 5pm

Songs to Learn and Sing documentary-maker Paul McDermott looks at the life and legacy of acid house DJ and producer, Andrew Weatherall, and speaks to the West Cork fisherman whose utterance inspired his now-famous tattoo.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

A double bill of Dublin theatre critique, with a look at Portia Coughlan at the Abbey, and Samuel Beckett's Endgame at the Gate.

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm

Cian O'Ciobháin honours Andrew Weatherall on the second anniversary of his passing.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Blur/Gorillaz man Damon Albarn in session at London's LH3 Studios. Taylor Swift fans beware.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

Lyric FM, 7pm

The National Symphony Orchestra and David Brophy perform two symphonies by Philip Glass, inspired by seminal albums by David Bowie and Brian Eno.