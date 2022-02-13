Book review: Isabel Allende tells a story that spans the years with ease

Even at the age of 78, worldwide bestseller Isabel Allende (75m books in 40 languages to date) starts a new book every year on January 8 unless she is still completing one.

Her latest novel, Violeta, is the story of a woman older than Allende, but with many parallel events in their lives: ‘I came into the world one stormy Friday in 1920, the year of the scourge.’

The scourge back then was the Spanish flu pandemic which arrived late to South America. The fast-moving story ends meticulously 100 years later during another scourge (Covid), with Violeta gently hallucinating on her death bed.

Allende would seem to believe in the advice to write about what you know, and does so with great flair. Violeta’s life may differ from hers in detail, but the important landmarks are there, in particular the death of her daughter. The loss of Allende’s daughter Paula who died aged 29, was the major tragedy of her own life. Violeta’s story is the life of a strong independent woman who escaped from the dominant patriarchal society by earning her own living independently.

Allende’s work is a curious mix of high romanticism and social realism, conventional storytelling against a realistic socio-historical background. Her great strength is to give priority to the matriarchs, the world of women which is so often overlooked by male writers.

Allende sets her story in an un-named South American country that could be Peru, Chile, or Venezuela. She herself was born in Peru, bought up in Chile, and spent part of her early married life as a political exile in Venezuela. Her knowledge of South American society in the 20th century rings true at all levels, urban and rural.

The first-person narrative is addressed to Camilo, obviously a younger man with close family connections, whom we soon learn, through her asides to him, is her grandson, 50 years her junior.

The most important incident of her childhood was the arrival of an English governess, Miss Josephine Taylor, a suffragette with advanced ideas, whose brief was to teach manners to the spoilt brat that Violeta, the first girl born to the family after five boys, had become. When financial ruin forces the family to flee the city, they take refuge on the farm of the parents of the governess’s radical friend and lover, Teresa Rivas. Teresa’s parents are teachers who travel the country from farm to farm, giving the children free education.

An early marriage to a German neighbour proves a mistake, and

Violeta runs away with a dashing young pilot, Julian Bravo, one of many colourful characters in her life.

They have two children, but the passion quickly sours, and Violeta has to fight, literally, for her freedom. Their daughter, indulged by her father, turns to drugs and dies in her late 20s, the same age as Allende’s daughter Paula. Like her creator, Violeta does not give up on life but remarries happily in her early 70s.

Allende’s best quality as a writer, evident from her first novel in 1982, The House of Spirits, is her ability to render the historical personal, to tell a story that spans the years with ease, and introduces a fascinating cast of characters of all social ranks, retaining the reader’s interest right to the very last page.