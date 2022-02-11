Movie review: I Want You Back is a neat rom-com variation on Strangers on a Train

★★★☆☆

I Want You Back (15A) opens with Emma (Jenny Slater) and Peter (Charlie Day) — strangers who happen to work in the same building in Atlanta — being dumped by their lovers on the same day.

Their pity-party (they brand themselves ‘the sadness sisters’) gradually evolves into a cunning scheme: Emma will insinuate her way into the life of Peter’s ex-girlfriend Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and break up her new relationship with Logan (Manny Jacinto), while Peter will join the gym run by Emma’s ex Noah (Scott Eastwood), and break up his relationship with Ginny (Clark Backo).

With Anne and Noah back on the market, Emma and Peter will swoop in to comfort them — or so the theory goes.

Alas, the course of true love break-ups very rarely runs smooth...

Written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, with Jason Orley directing, I Want You Back is a neat rom-com variation on Strangers on a Train (and definitely not ‘like Dangerous Liaisons, but sexier,’ as the enthusiastic Peter suggests). There’s a fatal flaw in their scheme, of course, and one that the rom-com connoisseur will likely spot once their scheme is hatched, but predictability apart, I Want You Back is an unexpectedly charming affair. Jenny Slater and Charlie Day have both established reputations for being offbeat, abrasive comedians, but they work very well together here as each character’s social and emotional awkwardness is cancelled out by the other’s lack of grace and tact.

(Amazon Prime)