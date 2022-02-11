Movie review: American night stars Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and is a fun parody of classic thrillers

The dialogue by writer-director Alessio Della Vale is so cheesy it can only be deliberate
Movie review: American night stars Jonathan Rhys-Meyers and is a fun parody of classic thrillers

American Night stars Annabelle Belmondo and Jonathan Rhys Meyers

Fri, 11 Feb, 2022 - 20:00
Declan Burke

★★★☆☆

American Night (16s) stars Cork actor Jonathan Rhys-Meyers as John Kaplan, an art critic and gallery owner acclaimed by Time magazine as ‘the rock star of the art world’. Unfortunately for John, his mantra of ‘art + life = chaos’ comes back to haunt him when mobster Michael Rubino (Emile Hirsch) sets out to retrieve Warhol’s ‘Pink Marilyn’, the painting that inspired Michael to become an artist and that his dying father sold in order to force Michael to focus on his mob-related activities.

What follows is a deliberately kitsch take on the classic thriller, and one that could very easily emerge were Quentin Tarantino to attempt a two-hour noir according to Edward Hopper’s aesthetic.

The sets are hyper-real, and frequently lit by lurid neon; the bad guys (there are no good guys) are exaggerated grotesques who employ rare scorpions for the purpose of extracting information; there’s a ludicrous sex scene featuring far too many tins of paint; and the dialogue by writer-director Alessio Della Vale is so cheesy it can only be deliberate.

As a parody it’s good fun, and especially as Della Vale builds in an intriguing narrative structure in which events keep looping back on themselves to explore pivotal scenes from different perspectives.

(streaming release)

