RTÉ crime drama Kin renewed for a second series - and set for more Stateside success

RTÉ television's continued pivot to export-ready crime drama in prime-time is reaping rewards, as its big names have made for domestic ratings and streaming hits.

One of the jewels in the state broadcaster's crown, Dublin-set gangland saga Kin, is set to make a wider impact, as series two has been greenlit for a second series - including a run on American streaming powerhouse AMC+.

Averaging over 621,000 viewers per episode on RTÉ One, and 2.7 million streams overall on RTÉPlayer, the drama, starring Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), Charlie Cox (Daredevil), and Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), kept audiences riveted across eight episodes, as the Kinsella family waged war with drug lord Éamonn Cunningham.

Dermot Horan, director of acquisitions & co-productions for RTÉ, said: "As the home of quality Irish drama, RTÉ is delighted to deliver another series of Kin to Irish audiences. The first series was enjoyed in huge numbers across RTÉ on both television and RTÉ Player, as well as in North America and Scandinavia.

"We've worked with our international partners to make sure we could answer the call of Irish audiences to deliver another series and to ensure that Irish talent and quality Irish drama is showcased on the world stage. Series two of Kin adds to our strong slate of Irish drama being delivered to audiences over the coming year".

The new run begins production this summer and finds that the Kinsellas' problems - from within and without - are only beginning, as they rule the Dublin roost.

Produced by BRON Studios and Headline Pictures in association with RTÉ, the show has been picked up by streaming and film company AMC for its local markets and licencing agreements in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Iberia, Latin America and the UK.