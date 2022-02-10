Album reviews: Eddie Vedder and Big Thief impress with new offerings

Eddie Vedder: Earthling

★★★★☆

Eddie Vedder’s first solo album in 10 years shares its name with a 1997 David Bowie drum’n'bass odyssey. But where Bowie’s Earthling set course for parts unknown, Vedder’s extracurricular Pearl Jam foray is far more satisfyingly earth-bound.

It is also surprisingly low on angst as the 57-year-old former poster child for generation glum leans into his dad-rock instincts with charming results.

“Can you hear...? Are we clear…?” he declares on opener Invincible. “We’re making reverberations!”.

Reverberations are what the record is all about as Vedder embraces the role of grizzled heartland rocker. It features cameos from Ringo Starr and Elton John (and is produced by Miley Cyrus collaborator Andrew Watt). Yet the true influence are troubadours of the great American highway such as Tom Petty and Bob Seger (the War on Drugs, who repurpose those same icons, would seem to have popped up on Vedder’s radar too).

As a young man, Vedder struggled publicly with the pressures of success. He and Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain were very different artists in many ways – but each seemed equally aghast at being hailed generational voices. Thirty years on, Vedder has mellowed and Earthling is the sound of a once troubled songwriter skipping his middle-life crisis and rocking into the sunset.

Big Thief: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

★★★★☆

With its mouthful of a title and bursting-at-the-seams 20 tracks, Big Thief aren’t holding back on their fifth studio album. But the New York group, who have been variously compared to The National and REM, are the opposite of bloated egomaniacs and this LP is a masterclass in fragility.

The goal was to showcase elements of the band that went beyond the indie angst with which they are synonymous. And while there is plenty of figurative blood and guts on display (Time Escaping, Simulation Swarm) there are glimmers of wit and wisdom too, with singer Adrianne Lenker showing a gift for surreal humour on the cheery Spud Infinity.