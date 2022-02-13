5 Things for the Week Ahead: Fresh Prince reboot, Cork photography exhibition...

1 |photography|

Saturation

Crawford Art Gallery; ongoing; free entry

Ruth Medjber, Conor Clinch and eleven others involved in this striking exhibition underline the depth of talent currently working in Irish art photography.

2 |tv|

Bel-Air

Sky Comedy & Now TV; Monday, February 14

Derived from a fan-made short, Will Smith stays behind the scenes in this reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It follows the same story as the original, with the young lad moving from his tough neighbourhood to the home of his wealthy aunt and uncle, but apparently has a grittier feel this time around.

3 |music tv|

The Ballycotton Sessions

RTÉ 2, Thursday February 17, 11pm

The question once again emerges of the late slot for music programming, but the newly-renovated Sea Church venue in Ballycotton ought to make for some picturesque television. Episode 1, hosted by Louise Duffy, features The Academic. Meanwhile, Cumasc on the TG4 Player also offers weekly music from a host of Irish artists.

4 |books|

Marian Keyes - Again, Rachel

Out in bookshops Thursday February 17

Since her spell in rehab in her 20s, Rachel Walsh has come a long way on the road to recovery. Now in her 50s, Keyes’ beloved heroine of Rachel’s Holiday returns in Again, Rachel.

5 |live music|

Mango x Mathman

Cyprus Avenue, Cork; Saturday Feb 19

Drawing equally from Dublin city’s dance-music culture and Ireland’s burgeoning hip-hop scene, duo Mango and Mathman have pulled no punches on their way up from raves, to Dublin’s NCH and London’s Barbican Theatre.