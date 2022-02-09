Bernard Casey: 'I got sick behind a car somewhere down Connaught Avenue'

Bernard Casey, 31, was sick with nerves before doing his first stand-up gig. It was during UCC’s Rag Week in 2011. He was studying an Arts degree, majoring in geography and history. He still recalls the venue: Room G19 in the engineering faculty’s Kane Building.

“The nerves were debilitating,” he says. “I remember someone giving me a bottle of beer on the way there, and not being able to finish it. I got sick behind a car somewhere down Connaught Avenue. There was eight acts on the night in a packed theatre. I was on seventh. I couldn’t focus on the other acts. I was so nervous, but it was savage. It went so well.”

The bug had bitten. Several Irish comedians have made hay with their impressions of rural Irish life over the last decade on social media, but there is a subtlety and accuracy in the humour of Casey’s video sketches – including the laugh-out-loud “Polish/Irish Barman” – which sets them apart, and accounts for his impressive online following.

Casey grew up in Portmagee, Co Kerry. It was knocking around the port village that he honed his ear for mimicry. It seemed he found inspiring material everywhere he looked.

“Portmagee is a big tourist village. A lot of people who come from Eastern Europe work in hospitality. The majority arrived around 2003-2004 when I was 13, 14. I started going to the bar at around 18. I noticed they were using local sayings and parochialisms. I remember one girl saying, ‘You know Michael Kennedy was in earlier – the guy who lives in that small boreen back east by Michael Keating’s.’ “

Or I remember a German exchange student got on the bus to school one February morning. He sat next to me and he said: ‘How are things? Christ, it’s skinning cold'."

Casey also enjoyed his time working in the language summer school in Cahersiveen in the summer. "The students were always full of fun and mischief. A student said to me one day, ‘My house in the evening can get cold.’ I told him: ‘When you go home in the evening, tell your host mother to throw another sod on the fire.’ I wrote it down for him and explained what turf was.

“About a week later, a woman came up to me in the shop. She said: ‘Bernard, were you teaching your man inside in the school, José? He came home the last day and he said to me: “Marian, will you throw another sod on the fire?” I nearly died of laughter.’”

Casey now lives in Ballincollig, Cork, with his fiancée and two children. Like his peers in the entertainment industry, he found it tough weathering the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years, especially the uncertainty as the country lurched from lockdown to lockdown.

“Last year, particularly towards the end of the year when gigs were reduced to 50% and put back to six o’clock, was deflating,” he says. “We took so many knocks. I remember doing a show at Killarney’s Gleneagle INEC Arena and it was postponed four times. Every time you’re building towards it. Slowly but surely, you know it’s going to peter out. That can give you writer’s block. You feel creatively dead inside for a while.”

Bernard Casey. Picture: Miki Barlok

Casey kept sane – and financially buoyant – by diversifying. He produced more video sketches. He did voiceover work, launched a podcast on Patreon, tapped the market for personalised video messages celebrating birthdays, weddings and anniversaries. He says the solidarity amongst comedians helped, too.

“I had no choice but to keep going,” he says. “When everyone else was in the same boat and sharing stories, ‘Ah, I was supposed to be here and …’ you kind of have comfort in numbers. If it was just due to myself and for reasons within my control, it would have been very hard to take.”

As life edges back towards 'normality', Casey hopes the process for auditions doesn’t go back to the way it was before the widespread adoption of remote working practices. He cites conditions for rural actors.

“No longer will we have to get the train to Dublin at six in the morning and a taxi from Heuston train station down to Irishtown to go into a small room for 10 seconds to be told ‘No’, and then back down home again. There’s no reason that can’t be done remotely anymore. Hopefully you won’t have to move to the Big City to be an actor or musician.”