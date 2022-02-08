Podcast Corner: Two shows that seek to explain the modern world

Things Fell Apart

Jon Ronson often seems like the most sober voice in the room, one who listens to both sides of the argument and can see their respective points of view; very welcome considering the ongoing, seemingly never-ending Joe Rogan furore.

Ronson is no stranger to podcasts either, having made The Butterfly Effect and Last Days of August, the former focused on the growth of the porn industry and the latter the seemingly murky death of one of its stars.

His latest effort, Things Fell Apart, made for and initially released on BBC Sounds and now widely available, examines the “culture wars” that are waged online every day - nay every time you open your social media app of choice. “By culture wars,” he explains in his placating tones, “I mean the battle for dominance between conflicting values.”

Abortion, trans rights, racism, “satanic panic”, and yes, the conspiracy theory du jour, QAnon, all feature across the eight episodes. Ronson doesn’t seek to get the listener’s blood boiling, but rather to see why abortion, for example, became one of the most startling of culture wars - it wasn’t always like this, it seems, as he traces it back to an evangelical preacher’s wannabe filmmaker son in the 1970s and how it spiralled from there.

That episode culminates in a chat with a reverend, who is prodded by Ronson on abortion being a woman’s issue. He responds: “I truly believe abortion is not a woman’s issue. I believe it’s more of a man’s issue, and what I mean by that is that God has called men to protect, provide, and care for women and children.”

In the final episode of the series, about racism and the teaching of critical race theory (CRT), Ronson discusses a school requiring all staff to affirm that they were anti-racist. He says residents felt they weren’t just battling a local issue but a fundamental change to American life.

One strident protester, points out Ronson, sounds startled with herself for standing up and making claims in her hometown rather than on the internet.

The Big Hit Show

From the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company, the first season of the Big Hit Show (Spotify) has just wrapped. Host and journalist Alex Pappademas explains: “A big hit is what happens when a single creative act goes out into the universe and it gets noticed by billions of people, many of whom fall in love with it, and sometimes it’s so good it changes their lives.”

The five-episode season focuses on Twilight, the 2008 vampire blockbuster that introduced the world to Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson, whose romance is the focus of one of the episodes. From fan fiction to misogyny, whether you’re convinced by its arguments or not, it’s certainly an exhaustive investigation.