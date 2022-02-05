5 Things for the Week Ahead: clinical comedy, Joanne McNally, Death on the Nile

The world around her is getting married, having children and streaming off to buy slow cooker crock pots and buggies - podcaster and comedian Joanne McNally owns nothing, has birthed nothing and her mother is still trying to convince her to go back and study nursing. A sold-out study of pressure and modernity.
Based on the memoir of Dr Adam Kay, this is a must-watch for anyone who has ever worked in the medical profession - mixing comedy and grim reality, Ben Whishaw plays the sleep-deprived junior doctor struggling to stay on track while making huge decisions about patients' care.
Scottish pop mainstays Texas stop at the Opera House on a belated 30th-anniversary tour for debut album ‘Southside’ - and are also playing the hits, including ‘90s chart-topper ‘Say What You Want’.
Kenneth Branagh leads a star-studded ensemble cast in a follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, including Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Emma Mackey, Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright.
Finn Fitzpatrick is back, and in this novel Finn gets drawn in after fellow lawyer Mandy Breslin is found murdered in a derelict house in Cork. Who can Finn turn to when there's no-one left to trust?