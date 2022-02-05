5 Things for the Week Ahead: clinical comedy, Joanne McNally, Death on the Nile

1 |comedy|

Joanne McNally: The Prosecco Express

Everyman Cork; Tuesday February 8 and Thursday February 10, 8pm; sold out

The world around her is getting married, having children and streaming off to buy slow cooker crock pots and buggies - podcaster and comedian Joanne McNally owns nothing, has birthed nothing and her mother is still trying to convince her to go back and study nursing. A sold-out study of pressure and modernity.

2 |tv|

This is Going to Hurt

BBC One; Tuesday February 8; 9pm

Ben Whishaw in This is Going to Hurt

Based on the memoir of Dr Adam Kay, this is a must-watch for anyone who has ever worked in the medical profession - mixing comedy and grim reality, Ben Whishaw plays the sleep-deprived junior doctor struggling to stay on track while making huge decisions about patients' care.

3 |live music|

Texas

Cork Opera House; Wednesday February 9, 7pm

Scottish pop mainstays Texas stop at the Opera House on a belated 30th-anniversary tour for debut album ‘Southside’ - and are also playing the hits, including ‘90s chart-topper ‘Say What You Want’.

4 |cinema|

Death on the Nile

In cinemas from Friday February 11

Kenneth Branagh leads a star-studded ensemble cast in a follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, including Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders, Emma Mackey, Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright.

5 |books|

Catherine Kirwan book launch

Waterstone's Cork; Saturday February 12, 3pm; free

Catherine Kirwan against the backdrop of Shandon Bridge in Cork. Picture: Denis Minihane

Finn Fitzpatrick is back, and in this novel Finn gets drawn in after fellow lawyer Mandy Breslin is found murdered in a derelict house in Cork. Who can Finn turn to when there's no-one left to trust?