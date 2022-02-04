Here’s a first look at the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends

Following the success of Normal People, the next Sally Rooney adaptation is on the way this Spring
Conversations with Friends: Melissa (Jemima Kirke) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane). Pictures: Enda Bowe/Hulu

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 13:18
Kinga Piotrowska

The series adapted from Sally Rooney's Conversations With Friends will be released this spring. And here's a peek at what we can expect.

The highly anticipated series follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21 year old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.

Conversations with Friends: Bobbi (Sasha Lane), Nick (Joe Alwyn), Frances (Alison Oliver), and Melissa (Jemima Kirke)
Conversations with Friends: Bobbi (Sasha Lane), Nick (Joe Alwyn), Frances (Alison Oliver), and Melissa (Jemima Kirke)

Directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Leanne Welham, produced by Element Pictures (Normal People, Room, The Favourite) and adapted from Sally Rooney’s debut novel.

Conversations with Friends -Bobbi (Sasha Lane) and Frances (Alison Oliver)
Conversations with Friends -Bobbi (Sasha Lane) and Frances (Alison Oliver)

The series also stars Sasha Lane ( American Honey, The Miseducation Of Cameron Post), Joe Alwyn ( The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) and Jemima Kirke ( Sex Education, Girls).

The series will premiere on BBC Three, Hulu, and RTÉ, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max EMEA this spring.

RTÉ director of acquisitions & co-productions, Dermot Horan, says: "RTÉ is really looking forward to bringing the adaptation of Sally Rooney's first novel to Irish viewers. With the team that brought you Normal People behind the show, it promises to be one of 2022's stand out dramas, and RTÉ is delighted to add Conversation with Friends to our slate of drama showcasing Irish talent."

Conversations with Friends. Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Frances (Alison Oliver), shown
Conversations with Friends. Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Frances (Alison Oliver), shown

And here's a recap of the plot — or just in case you haven't read it yet: Frances is observant, cerebral and sharp. Her ex-girlfriend, now best friend, Bobbi is self-assured, outspoken and compelling. Though they broke up three years ago, Frances and Bobbi are virtually inseparable and perform spoken word poetry together in Dublin. It’s at one of their shows that they meet Melissa, an older writer, who is fascinated by the pair. Bobbi and Frances start to spend time with Melissa and her husband, Nick, a handsome but reserved actor. While Melissa and Bobbi flirt with each other openly, Nick and Frances embark on an intense, secret affair that is surprising to them both. Soon the affair begins to test the bond between Frances and Bobbi, forcing Frances to reconsider her sense of self, and the friendship she holds so dear.

Sally Rooney interview:   'It’s my job to write about whatever comes into my head'

