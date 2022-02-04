Film Review: Jockey saddles viewers up with emotional heft

★★★★☆

Jockey (15A) stars Clifton Collins Jr as Jackson Silva, a veteran jockey struggling to compete with his younger peers after one fall too many. Matters get complicated when 19-year-old Gabriel (Moises Arias) shows up at the Phoenix racetrack Jackson calls home: not only is Gabriel a promising young jockey, he also insists that he’s Jackson’s son. And then Jackson’s long-time trainer Ruth (Molly Parker) unearths a true gem in the shape of Dido’s Lament, a racehorse destined to win the championship.

But will Jackson still be in the saddle when the final race starts?

Jockey offers very little that’s new in terms of plot — it’s A Star is Born with a few extra tons of horseflesh, basically — but its writer-director Clint Bentley (who co-writes with Greg Kwedar) invests the time-worn tale with plenty of soul.

Blending actors and real jockeys gives the story a gritty realism, and particularly when the real-life jockeys start reminiscing about the horrific injuries they’ve sustained on the circuit.

And then there’s Clifton Collins Jr, who is wonderfully laconic and understated as a gnarled jockey who knows no other way to live other than by flogging himself into the ground. ‘You got to tell a horse when it’s time to stop running,’ Ruth cautions Jackson, or else they’ll run themselves to death — but what if Jackson has nothing else to live for?

Moisés Arias provides strong support as the intense, headstrong Gabriel, and there’s an affecting turn from Logan Cormier as Jackson’s old buddy Leo, but Clifton Collins Jr and Molly Parker offer the stand-out performances, their easy-going chemistry delivering emotional heft to a story about a sport in which every single race is a life-or-death proposition.

(cinema release)