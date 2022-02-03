Irish actors and films lead the way in BAFTA nominations for 2022

The nominations for the annual BAFTA Film Awards have been announced today for 2022, and the cream of Irish actors and films are firmly in the running for the ceremony's main gongs.
Belfast, Northern director Kenneth Branagh's home-grown tale of childhood amid civil turbulence, is nominated for Best Film and Outstanding British Film, pitted against some of the biggest films of the year, including the Dune remake, enviro-comedy Don't Look Up, and seventies-themed US comedy Licorice Pizza, among others.
Branagh is also in the running for Best Screenplay for the film, while Catríona Balfe has bagged a Best Supporting Actress nomination, and Ciaran Hinds has likewise been shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor.
Lead actor Jamie Dornan, however, was snubbed in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as the father of the young protagonist in the film.
Passing, a period tale of race and identity featuring Irish actor Ruth Negga, has also garnered an Outstanding British Film nomination, in the running with the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, and Lady Gaga-starring crime-drama House of Gucci.
Negga herself has also come in for a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in the film, while writer Rebecca Hall has earned an Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer nomination.
Kerry actress Jessie Buckley is also part of a full house in the Best Supporting Actress category, for her performance in Netflix psycho-drama The Lost Daughter, rounding off a career year.
Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar said: “This year’s nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in front of and behind the camera.
“We know that by celebrating outstanding achievement today, we are inspiring future generations for years to come. Two years ago, we launched a wide-ranging review into our voting, membership and campaigning processes and I want to thank the Bafta members and the wider industry for embracing these changes.
“Our goal is to level the playing field for awards entries so that more films and the true diverse range of exceptional creative talent in the UK and internationally is represented and celebrated.”
The prize-giving event, hosted by Rebel Wilson, happens on March 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall.
- Belfast
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Licorice Pizza
- The Power Of The Dog
- After Love
- Ali & Ava
- Belfast
- Boiling Point
- Cyrano
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- House Of Gucci
- Last Night In Soho
- No Time To Die
- Passing
- After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)
- Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)
- The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)
- Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
- Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
- Drive My Car
- The Hand Of God
- Parallel Mothers
- Petite Maman
- The Worst Person In The World
- Becoming Cousteau
- Cow
- Flee
- The Rescue
- Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- After Love – Aleem Khan
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Happening – Audrey Diwan
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
- Titane – Julia Ducournau
- Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
- Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
- Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
- King Richard – Zach Baylin
- Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
- Coda – Sian Heder
- Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Dune – Denis Villeneuve
- The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
- The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Emilia Jones – Coda
- Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
- Joanna Scanlan – After Love
- Tessa Thompson – Passing
- Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
- Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
- Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
- Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Ann Dowd – Mass
- Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
- Ruth Negga – Passing
- Mike Faist – West Side Story
- Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – Coda
- Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
- Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
- Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
- Dune – Hans Zimmer
- The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
- The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood
- Ariana DeBose
- Harris Dickinson
- Lashana Lynch
- Millicent Simmonds
- Kodi Smit-McPhee