Irish actors and films lead the way in BAFTA nominations for 2022

The nominations for the annual BAFTA Film Awards have been announced today for 2022, and the cream of Irish actors and films are firmly in the running for the ceremony's main gongs.

Belfast, Northern director Kenneth Branagh's home-grown tale of childhood amid civil turbulence, is nominated for Best Film and Outstanding British Film, pitted against some of the biggest films of the year, including the Dune remake, enviro-comedy Don't Look Up, and seventies-themed US comedy Licorice Pizza, among others.

Branagh is also in the running for Best Screenplay for the film, while Catríona Balfe has bagged a Best Supporting Actress nomination, and Ciaran Hinds has likewise been shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor.

Lead actor Jamie Dornan, however, was snubbed in the Best Supporting Actor category for his performance as the father of the young protagonist in the film.

Ruth Negga: nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Passing. Pic: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Passing, a period tale of race and identity featuring Irish actor Ruth Negga, has also garnered an Outstanding British Film nomination, in the running with the latest Bond film, No Time to Die, and Lady Gaga-starring crime-drama House of Gucci.

Negga herself has also come in for a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her performance in the film, while writer Rebecca Hall has earned an Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer nomination.

Jessie Buckley: nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The Lost Daughter

Kerry actress Jessie Buckley is also part of a full house in the Best Supporting Actress category, for her performance in Netflix psycho-drama The Lost Daughter, rounding off a career year.

Bafta chair Krishnendu Majumdar said: “This year’s nominations showcase a remarkable range of creative work in front of and behind the camera.

“We know that by celebrating outstanding achievement today, we are inspiring future generations for years to come. Two years ago, we launched a wide-ranging review into our voting, membership and campaigning processes and I want to thank the Bafta members and the wider industry for embracing these changes.

“Our goal is to level the playing field for awards entries so that more films and the true diverse range of exceptional creative talent in the UK and internationally is represented and celebrated.”

The prize-giving event, hosted by Rebel Wilson, happens on March 13 at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The main runners:

Best Film:

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British Film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

Rising Star Award