And Just Like That: Five things we learned from the Sex and the City reboot

Highs and lows, swings and roundabouts, And Just Like That has turned out to be one of the most talked-about reboots of the past 12 months. We’ve had a Peloton death, hip replacements, full-frontal nudity, separations and gender fluidity. As the finale airs, here are five things we’ve learned from the Sex and the City revival.

1. We are all replaceable

In the lead up to the launch of And Just Like That (AJLT), one question was on the lips of fans everywhere: but how can we do this without Samantha Jones? And yes, they were big shoes to fill, but Sarita Choudhury’s Seema Patel did it seamlessly.

As Samantha Mark Two, she filled the role of Carrie’s confidante with stylish aplomb, adding a dose of one thing we never received from the original: vulnerability. The most appealing aspect of Seema is that behind her ultra-glossy veneer we know that there is a woman we can all relate to.

Like her predecessor, she pushes (albeit redundant) boundaries – smoking cigarettes in secret in New York town cars is so 1990s - but the most successful element of Seema is that by episode nine she had left Samantha behind. As she and Carrie ditched the dance floor for a shared birthday dessert in a grown-up restaurant, it was clear that she was there to fill two voids: Samantha and Big.

Sarita Choudhury and Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That.

2. The SATC audience can still be shocked

From the outset, we couldn’t help but wonder if killing Big so early on was a mistake. Also, we are still questioning why Carrie didn’t ring for an ambulance instead of jumping into a running shower with her dying husband. The show’s creators have explained that Carrie’s lack of action is because the moment is meant to reflect a split second in the character’s life. While we are demented, watching her watching Big dying, she is frozen in time. Still, we are with Jonah Hill, who took to Instagram to ask: “But why didn’t Carrie call 911 immediately?!”

We were shocked at Big’s demise, but nothing could have prepared us for the full-frontal shot of Harry Goldenblatt that dropped in episode eight. Accosting for many reasons, SATC writer Michael Patrick King recently told the And Just Like That...The Writers Room podcast that the scene was written to reflect Charlotte and Harry’s healthy and spontaneous sex life. The scene, which had fans shrieking all over social media, was just as impactful on the cast and crew, he says. “as soon as [the director] said cut, everybody screamed and applauded.”

3. They may have overshot their woke agenda

In an effort to distance itself from a past that included little or no diversity, AJLT has drawn extensive criticism for its ‘cringe’ approach to wokeness.

Empire magazine went hard on the show after its first airing, citing it to be “ham-fisted, inauthentic and riddled with self-consciousness, awkwardness and moments of self-congratulation.” Ouch.

Michael Patrick King took a moment on the And Just Like That...The Writers Room podcast recently to defend Sara Ramirez’s character Che Diaz, who he says has been the victim of viewers looking for a television villain.

“Che is, in my estimation, honest, dangerous, sexy, funny, and warm. What everybody else is projecting on that character has a lot to do with what they want to have happen to Miranda in the story. It has so little to do with Che.” The introduction of two new black characters has been widely panned. Dr Nya Wallace, a law professor and foil to Miranda and Lisa Todd Wexley who mirrors Charlotte in many ways except her race have been both received with questions of authenticity.

The storyline of Rock, Charlotte and Harry’s gender-fluid child has been the one aspect of AJLT’s woke revolution that has been successful. Praised for both its tenderness and realistic portrayal of the questions that arise within a family when a child identifies as non-binary, the show excels at portraying conversations about the gender spectrum.

Sara Ramírez and Cynthia Nixon in And Just Like That.

4. Steve Brady is the real Mr Big

For years SATC fans were obsessed with Big and Carrie’s relationship. While she mourned during breakups we were fussing over what dress she would wear when they got back together and had a big fancy wedding. But was he really her big love?

He broke her heart multiple times, was the original ghoster and even refused to meet her friends when they started dating back in the day. Then, when they were broken up for good, he tried to ruin the relationships that came her way. Aidan – do you remember him? – was made to love Carrie, and he would have decorated their home with all kinds of hand-hewn wooden tributes to their commitment. But no. Big ruined it by showing up and sweeping Carrie off her feet before dropping her with a thud.

Miranda’s story arc in And Just Like That shone a never-before-seen light on Steve Brady that may pip ‘John’ to the post for the role of Big. Quietly and without fuss, Steve Brady has loved Miranda through her struggles, her explorations and even her abandonment. He loves her unconditionally and without question – he loves her so much that he wants her to be happy, even with someone else, above all. Steve Brady – though crushingly heartbroken, as we saw in his exchange with Carrie at the women’s shelter in episode nine – is the real man of our dreams.

David Eigenberg and Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That.

5. We’ll miss it when it’s over... but is it?

Throughout season one of AJLT we have had clever nods to the series and movies that went before it. The florist from the Sex and the City movie designed Big's funeral flowers, and Samantha's role as chief secret-keeper was kept alive when she was the first port of contact following Carrie's first post-Big kiss.

As always, though, it was fashion that was the thread that held the storylines together. In episode eight, Carrie resurrected Atelier Versace Mille Feuille gown, worn in the two-part finale of the final season of Sex and the City when she was stood up by boyfriend Aleksandr Petrovsky and fell asleep on her bed, full of disappointment and regret.

Of course, soon after that, Big arrived and blew her away with an epic proposal on the Pont des Arts bridge, and it is this full-circle moment that we end on, a year after Big's death, on "their bridge," in an epic dress, scattering her ashes while arranging a cocktail with her OG best friend Samantha Jones.

No muted tones, no fluffy underskirt, just a woman in a jewel-toned ballgown tossing her dead husband's ashes out of a clutch in the shape of the Eiffel Tower.

I hope that there'll be a second season of And Just Like That. Just like their amazing clothes, the stars of Sex and the City have shown that with a nip, tuck and a healthy dose of swagger, when you are as fabulous as these women are - nothing goes out of style.

