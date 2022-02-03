Question of Taste: Nyree Yergainharsian of Fair City picks her favourite books, music and performances

Nyree Yergainharsian is an Irish actress and theatre maker with Armenian heritage.

She is widely known for playing Melanie in RTÉ's Fair City. A few recent credits include Walls & Windows (Abbey Theatre), Lobsters (Project Arts Centre) and feature film Kindred (Reiver Pictures) alongside Fiona Shaw and Jack Lowden.

Best recent book you've read:

I loved Lynn Enright's Vagina: A re-education. This book is fierce. It teaches you everything you didn't get taught at school. It is incredibly empowering and an essential read for anyone who wants a greater understanding of the female body and how amazing it is.

The Lost Daughter.

Best recent film:

I really enjoyed The Lost Daughter on Netflix. It was a masterclass in making films with a small cast, on one location, with big stories yet little dialogue.

Best recent show/play you’ve seen:

Night Dances by Emma Martin (Part of Dublin Theatre Festival 2021). A revelation in dance theatre. A great re-entry to live performance after a long hiatus. Made me wish I was a dancer. Or at least dancing.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

My partner is Argentinian so there's always lovely Latino music playing in the background at home.

First-ever piece of art that really moved you:

I don't remember the very first one, but some artistic highlights in my life have been a show called Kitchen by Godsquad, and the book Love in the time of Cholera by Gabriel Garcia Marquez

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

This is close to impossible to answer! But I remember feeling something extraordinary after seeing Beginning by David Eldridge in London a few years ago.

TV viewing:

Really enjoy a good series. Loved Succession. Can't recommended it enough. Also a big fan of documentaries so make my way through a lot of those.

Radio/podcasts:

RTÉ Radio 1 is great. The Drama on One on a Sunday night is always worth tuning in to.

Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown.

What are your three favourite acting performances of all time?

Lately it's Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown; Brian Cox in Succession; and Lesley Manville in Last Days Journey into Night.

Your best celebrity encounter:

Well my best one has to be being as a young teenage girl, big Boyzone fan, sitting on an Aer Lingus flight behind Ronan Keating. I spent the entire flight trying to pick up the courage to ask for his autograph. I eventually asked the air hostess to do it for me.

You can portal back to any cultural event or era – where, when, and why?

1920s' Gatsby territory. For the outfits and the dancing.