Radio Highlights: A conversation between an autistic child and adult shows there's Someone Like Me

SATURDAY

An Cúinne Dána

R na G, 10.30am

Blarney singer and composer Clare Sands joins Tristan Rosenstock today to discuss the release of her new EP Tírdhreacha agus Fuaimdhreacha.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature

Lyric FM, 6pm

The Limerick Man: Sara Lodge retraces the Irish journeys of writer, artist, and composer Edward Lear, best known as the author of The Owl and the Pussycat.

Supercharged with Anna Geary

RTÉ 1, 6pm

Anna Geary hosts a live, six-part health and wellbeing series that seeks to debunk fitness myths and address the post-Covid health situation in Ireland.

The Bluffer's Guide to XL Recordings

RTÉ 2XM, 8pm

DJ and writer Aidan Kelly continues his series of pop-music crash courses with a look at XL, the legendary label home of Radiohead, Overmono, and FKA Twigs, among others.

The Great American Songbook

Lyric FM, 9pm

Part 1 of a 2009 series that examines the significance of the Great American Songbook, focusing on the work of Berlin, Gershwin, Kern, Arlen, Rodgers, and Porter.

MONDAY

Binneas Béil

R na G, 3pm

A new album from Éanna Ó Cróinín, Píobaireacht na Mí, is this week’s Album of the Week, featuring the dance music of the Meath pipers of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Someone Like Me

RTÉJr, 7pm

In a groundbreaking new series, children who have sometimes felt excluded get to meet adults who’ve been through the same thing — to show them there are lots of people just like them. This first episode tackles Autism Spectrum Disorder - ASD.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm

The weeknight arts show talks to dancer and choreographer Michael Keegan Dolan about new documentary The Dance; author Audrey McGee on her new book, The Colony.

TUESDAY

Dan Hegarty: one of independent Irish music's greatest advocates presents new singles and archival sessions; Tuesday, 10pm; 2FM

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

Back into the RTÉ session archives with Dan Hegarty: a 1993 Fanning Session with Female Hercules' no-nonsense garage-punk is paired with a 2006 assault on Studio 8 from dance-rockers Noise Control.

WEDNESDAY

The Full Score

LyricFM, 1pm

Liz Nolan presents the BBC Concert Orchestra, performing work by its composer-in-residence, Dobrinka Tabakova, conducted by Bramwell Tovey.

Arena

RTÉ 1, 7pm Jenn Gannon previews Netflix' upcoming Inventing Anna docudrama, inspired by Anna Delvey, the Instagram influencer who convinced high New York society that she was a German heiress.

THURSDAY

Mothertongues

RTÉ Jr, 11.30am

A visit to St Mary’s school on Dorset Street, Dublin, to meet Mark Ball, who shows how drama can make the classroom a hive of language, activity and shared memories.

Cuan an Cheoil

R na G, 7pm

Liam Ó Maonlaí will be joined in his new show by Cúil Aodha musician and composer Peadar Ó Riada and uileann piper Mick O’Brien. A live video stream will be available on R na G socials.

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm

A double-bill of live action from last month's Eurosonic showcase: Amsterdam psych-rockers Spill Gold and London indie outfit Friedberg show the world why 2022 is set to be their year.

FRIDAY

Lyric Live

LyricFM, 7pm

Paul Herriott presents live from the stage of the National Concert Hall: Ilyich Rivas conducts the National Symphony Orchestra in a performance of Schoenberg, Wagner and Bernstein, with guest mezzo-soprano Ruxandra Donose.