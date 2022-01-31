Podcast Corner: If you're not going to read Ulysses, perhaps you'd listen to it

February 2 marks 100 years since Ulysses was first published, in Paris, by Sylvia Beach of Shakespeare & Company bookshop. With this year being the book’s centenary, maybe you’re more determined than ever before - no matter how many previous failed attempts - to finally conquer James Joyce’s masterpiece. Of course there are many reading guides available - but there are also podcasts that might help you in your quest.

Ulysses - James Joyce

There are various audiobooks available, but the definitive aural version of Ulysses is freely available as a podcast. First broadcast over the weekend of Bloomsday 1982 by RTÉ Radio - lasting 29 hours, 45 minutes - the RTÉ Players’ version features the voices of 33 actors, including Ronnie Walsh as Leopold Bloom and Patrick Dawson as Stephen Dedalus. Denis Staunton, London editor of the Irish Times, also features, taking on the roles of Ned Lambert and Quaker librarian Lyster. By all means, just press play and listen, though it might best be enjoyed while reading along. Suddenly, Ulysses won’t seem so daunting.

James Joyce, author of Ulysses.

Reading Ulysses

On the same podcast feed is the ‘Reading Ulysses’ series, first broadcast in 2004, and comprising discussion, guides, and explanations of each chapter. The introductory episode features authors Joseph O’Connor and Edna O’Brien (whose slim biography of Joyce is also worth seeking out) chatting with Gerry O’Flaherty, a founding member of the James Joyce Institute of Ireland and our guide through the series. “Ulysses is the most mountainous, the most extraordinary and variable and ruminative and gifted and dazzling and everything else book. It’s like 18 novels in one, because the 18 chapters are written in 18 different styles,” muses O’Brien.

Friends of Shakespeare and Company read Ulysses by James Joyce

In partnership with Penguin Classics and Hay Festival, the storied Parisien bookshop (which already has its own podcast, featuring conversations and readings by authors, recorded live in the shop) on February 2 begins an ensemble recording leading up to Bloomsday on June 16.

It’s a more starried cast than the RTÉ Players’ 1982 version, with 110 readers taking on the 933 pages of Ulysses. It features the likes of Eddie Izzard and Will Self. And though surely nobody can surpass Pegg Monahan’s Molly Bloom, a couple of people will give her soliloquy a go, including Margaret Atwood and Deborah Levy. The first episode/chapter is released Wednesday.

Three Castles Burning

The superlative Dublin history podcast continues unabated, surpassing 110 shows. Of course there are a couple of Joyce- and Ulysses-centred episodes to go along with regular mentions: Episode 84 discusses the 1967 film version of Ulysses by Joseph Strick; Episode 21’s history of Bewley’s mentions how it was a favoured place for Joyce to meet acquaintances; while episode 63 explores the red light district of Monto aka Nighttown.